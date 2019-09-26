Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:03 p.m. — Window broken, 600 block South Second Ave.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
5:13 p.m. — Vehicle collided with Sam’s Stop & Shop, 1121 S. Main St.; store and vehicle damaged, no injuries.
9:55 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1500 block South Main Street.
Walla Walla County
Aug. 9
7:19 p.m. — Burglary, 9800 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:18 p.m. — Taylor J. Whalen, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, and interfering reporting domestic violence.
College Place
Wednesday
11:21 a.m. — Robert P. Sisler, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
7:43 p.m. — Juan M. Esquivel, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
1:14 p.m. — Dameon R. Casey, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:25 p.m. — Serenity L. Hulsey, for investigation of using drug paraphernalia, controlled substance possession and DOC violation.
10 a.m. — Magdiel Hernandez De La Cruz, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:09 a.m. — Jay M. Hahn, for investigation of DOC violation.