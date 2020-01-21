LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Sunday
11:07 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Street.
7:09 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 700 block Southeast Sydnee Lane.
Saturday
9:38 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Whitman Drive and Homestead Road; one person transported, unknown damages.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
4:58 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 200 block North B Street, Prescott.
2:44 p.m. — Medication stolen, 1700 block Bryant Avenue, Walla Walla.
10:27 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Tuttle Lane, Burbank.
Wednesday
4:37 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1600 block Sturm Avenue, Walla Walla.
Jan. 14
3:01 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Walla Walla Farm Labor Homes, 165 Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Monday
9:22 p.m. — Shots fired, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
6:04 p.m. — Criminal mischief, North Broad Street, Weston.
5:04 p.m. — Theft, Truax Towne Pump, 84075 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
12:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Out West Motel, 84040 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:32 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Tollgate Trail Finders, 62369 Highway 204, Weston.
9:22 a.m. — Burglary, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
1:08 p.m. — Theft, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:15 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 332 and Triangle Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:41 a.m. — Theft, North Broad Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Umatilla County
Sunday
11:55 p.m. — Jonathan L. McDonald, for investigation of felony parole violation.
4:15 p.m. — Kash M. Leon, for investigation of felony parole violation.
Friday
7:25 p.m. — Jenean A. Ferguson, for investigation of being a fugitive.
7:20 p.m. — Cody P. Ferguson, for investigation of being a fugitive.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
7:36 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, Howard and Juniper streets, no hospital transports, unknown damages.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Friday
4:18 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Langdon Road and Plaza Way, unknown injuries or damages, no blocking.