LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Sunday

11:07 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Street.

7:09 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 700 block Southeast Sydnee Lane.

Saturday

9:38 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Whitman Drive and Homestead Road; one person transported, unknown damages.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

4:58 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 200 block North B Street, Prescott.

2:44 p.m. — Medication stolen, 1700 block Bryant Avenue, Walla Walla.

10:27 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Tuttle Lane, Burbank. 

Wednesday

4:37 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1600 block Sturm Avenue, Walla Walla.

Jan. 14

3:01 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Walla Walla Farm Labor Homes,  165 Farmland Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Monday

9:22 p.m. — Shots fired, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

Sunday

6:04 p.m. — Criminal mischief, North Broad Street, Weston.

5:04 p.m. — Theft, Truax Towne Pump, 84075 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

12:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Out West Motel, 84040 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

11:32 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Tollgate Trail Finders, 62369 Highway 204, Weston.

9:22 a.m. — Burglary, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

1:08 p.m. — Theft, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

11:15 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 332 and Triangle Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:41 a.m. — Theft, North Broad Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Umatilla County

Sunday

11:55 p.m. — Jonathan L. McDonald, for investigation of felony parole violation.

4:15 p.m. — Kash M. Leon, for investigation of felony parole violation.

Friday

7:25 p.m. — Jenean A. Ferguson, for investigation of being a fugitive.

7:20 p.m. — Cody P. Ferguson, for investigation of being a fugitive.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

7:36 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, Howard and Juniper streets, no hospital transports, unknown damages.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Friday

4:18 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Langdon Road and Plaza Way, unknown injuries or damages, no blocking.

