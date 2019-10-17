Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

3:53 p.m. — Two items stolen from packages, 600 block South Main Street.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

7:18 p.m. — Search and rescue, Harris Park, 78689 S. Fork Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

4:40 p.m. — Trespassing, First Stop Mart, 85713 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

3:30 p.m. — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of controlled substance possession by a prisoner and DOC violation.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories.

