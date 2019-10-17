Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
3:53 p.m. — Two items stolen from packages, 600 block South Main Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
7:18 p.m. — Search and rescue, Harris Park, 78689 S. Fork Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:40 p.m. — Trespassing, First Stop Mart, 85713 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
3:30 p.m. — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of controlled substance possession by a prisoner and DOC violation.