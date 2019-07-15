cops

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Sunday

5:50 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 600 block Southeast Eighth Street.

Saturday

11:38 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, found next day, 900 block Southeast Date Avenue.

Friday

8:27 a.m. — Graffiti, 1100 block South College Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

8:57 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block South Elizabeth Street.

4:29 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 200 block Northeast 13th Avenue.

Friday

7:42 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 900 block Cowl Street.

5:42 a.m. — Glasses stolen from vehicle, 200 block Southwest Seventh Avenue.

Umatilla County

Sunday

10:02 a.m. — Theft, East Main Street, Athena.

2:21 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

11:12 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, South Fork Walla Walla Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:07 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, North Second Street, Athena.

1:06 a.m. — Burglary, County Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

5:01 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Couse Creek and Walla Walla River roads, Milton-Freewater.

9:53 a.m. — Burglary, North Third Street, Athena.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

5:43 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 200 block Baldwin Road, Walla Walla.

Saturday

10:46 p.m. — Vehicle off roadway, 3600 block Hart Road, driver arrested by Washington State Patrol for investigation of DUI.

2:17 p.m. — Window damaged by BB gun, 100 block Prospect Avenue, Walla Walla.

1:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Prospect Avenue and Third Avenue, Walla Walla.

10:02 a.m. — Burglary, Cougar Crest Winery, 50 Frenchtown Road, Walla Walla.

July 8

9:24 a.m. — Paint sprayer and shop vacuum stolen, 100 block Bergevin Springs Place, Walla Walla.

June 29

12:37 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 356, Walla Walla, driver arrested for investigation of DUI.

Washington State Patrol

Today

12:29 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 362, about 4 miles west of Dayton; Adan F. Ybarra, 28, Snyder, Texas, struck median; vehicle impounded; driver arrested for investigation of DUI.

arrests

Walla Walla

Saturday

9:32 p.m. — Todd C. Daniel, for investigation of no-contact order violation.

Friday

9:30 a.m. — Lucas C. Warneka, for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree stolen property possession, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and no-contact order violation.

College Place

Sunday

10:40 p.m. — Vernon R. Hansen, for investigation of DUI.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

12:57 a.m. — Jacqueline Perez, for investigation of DUII.

Friday

8:09 p.m. — Rebecca A. Loehr, for investigation of meth possession.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

9:59 a.m. — Todd M. Pearson, for investigation of second-degree assault-strongarm and fourth-degree assault.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla FD

today

2:16 a.m. — Stove fire, 500 block Cayuse Street; fire out, apartment filled with smoke.

Sunday

2 p.m. — Grass fire, Sumach Street and Sixth Avenue.

1:01 p.m. — Bark on fire, Third Avenue and Rose Street, smoke only.

Friday

8:34 p.m. — Vehicle fire, Moore Street and Fourth Avenue; no injuries, about $3,100 in damages, cause under investigation.

5 p.m. — Five to 10 gallons diesel leak cleanup, Isaacs Avenue and Link Street, possible line broken.

3:26 p.m. — Small grass fire in backyard, 800 block Emma Street, may be caused by fireworks.

Walla Walla County

Fire District 6

Saturday

4:28 p.m. — Barn fire, 2204 Riggs Road, Touchet; no injuries, only siding burned; Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.

