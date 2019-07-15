Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Sunday
5:50 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 600 block Southeast Eighth Street.
Saturday
11:38 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, found next day, 900 block Southeast Date Avenue.
Friday
8:27 a.m. — Graffiti, 1100 block South College Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
8:57 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block South Elizabeth Street.
4:29 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 200 block Northeast 13th Avenue.
Friday
7:42 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 900 block Cowl Street.
5:42 a.m. — Glasses stolen from vehicle, 200 block Southwest Seventh Avenue.
Umatilla County
Sunday
10:02 a.m. — Theft, East Main Street, Athena.
2:21 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
11:12 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, South Fork Walla Walla Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:07 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, North Second Street, Athena.
1:06 a.m. — Burglary, County Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
5:01 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Couse Creek and Walla Walla River roads, Milton-Freewater.
9:53 a.m. — Burglary, North Third Street, Athena.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
5:43 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 200 block Baldwin Road, Walla Walla.
Saturday
10:46 p.m. — Vehicle off roadway, 3600 block Hart Road, driver arrested by Washington State Patrol for investigation of DUI.
2:17 p.m. — Window damaged by BB gun, 100 block Prospect Avenue, Walla Walla.
1:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Prospect Avenue and Third Avenue, Walla Walla.
10:02 a.m. — Burglary, Cougar Crest Winery, 50 Frenchtown Road, Walla Walla.
July 8
9:24 a.m. — Paint sprayer and shop vacuum stolen, 100 block Bergevin Springs Place, Walla Walla.
June 29
12:37 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 356, Walla Walla, driver arrested for investigation of DUI.
Washington State Patrol
Today
12:29 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 362, about 4 miles west of Dayton; Adan F. Ybarra, 28, Snyder, Texas, struck median; vehicle impounded; driver arrested for investigation of DUI.
arrests
Walla Walla
Saturday
9:32 p.m. — Todd C. Daniel, for investigation of no-contact order violation.
Friday
9:30 a.m. — Lucas C. Warneka, for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree stolen property possession, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and no-contact order violation.
College Place
Sunday
10:40 p.m. — Vernon R. Hansen, for investigation of DUI.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
12:57 a.m. — Jacqueline Perez, for investigation of DUII.
Friday
8:09 p.m. — Rebecca A. Loehr, for investigation of meth possession.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
9:59 a.m. — Todd M. Pearson, for investigation of second-degree assault-strongarm and fourth-degree assault.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
today
2:16 a.m. — Stove fire, 500 block Cayuse Street; fire out, apartment filled with smoke.
Sunday
2 p.m. — Grass fire, Sumach Street and Sixth Avenue.
1:01 p.m. — Bark on fire, Third Avenue and Rose Street, smoke only.
Friday
8:34 p.m. — Vehicle fire, Moore Street and Fourth Avenue; no injuries, about $3,100 in damages, cause under investigation.
5 p.m. — Five to 10 gallons diesel leak cleanup, Isaacs Avenue and Link Street, possible line broken.
3:26 p.m. — Small grass fire in backyard, 800 block Emma Street, may be caused by fireworks.
Walla Walla County
Fire District 6
Saturday
4:28 p.m. — Barn fire, 2204 Riggs Road, Touchet; no injuries, only siding burned; Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.