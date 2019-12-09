LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Friday
11:04 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1300 block Whiteley Road, Walla Walla.
Tuesday
1:42 p.m. — Batteries stolen from farm storage, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
1:33 p.m. — Tools stolen from shed, 400 block Brickey Road, Burbank.
1:29 p.m. — Drive-by shooting, bullet(s) struck occupied apartment, 500 block Northwest Evans Avenue, Walla Walla; nothing further.
Dec. 2
3:53 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Middle Waitsburg and Waggoner roads, Walla Walla; driver and passenger fled scene, nothing further.
College Place
Friday
10:44 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Southwest Davis Avenue; later found by Umatilla Tribal Police.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
9:26 p.m. — Vehicle collided with two parked vehicles, 1300 block South Main Street.
9:09 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 1200 block Davis Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
7:58 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
11:29 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
8:51 a.m. — Drug activity, East Washington Street, Athena.
6:26 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
5:13 p.m. — Theft, Telephone Pole and Birch Creek roads, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
2:20 a.m. — Diana L. Creamer, for investigation of three counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
10:58 p.m. — David N. Pedroza, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
5:07 p.m. — D’Sean E.M. Marks, for investigation of DOC violation.
Saturday
6:16 p.m. — Charles A. Buettner, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
12:45 p.m. — Jessica L. Spalinger, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession, two counts manufacturing/delivering/possession of a controlled substance, and using drug paraphernalia.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
3:20 a.m. — Fernando Moreno-Avila, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license and being a minor intoxicated in a public place.
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
11:22 p.m. — Jorge A. Lopez, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
3 p.m. — Jose A. Adorno, for investigation of felony failure to appear.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Saturday
8:10 a.m. — Car in ditch, Harvey Shaw and Cochran roads; no hospital transports, unknown damages.