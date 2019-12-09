LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Friday

11:04 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1300 block Whiteley Road, Walla Walla.

Tuesday

1:42 p.m. — Batteries stolen from farm storage, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.

1:33 p.m. — Tools stolen from shed, 400 block Brickey Road, Burbank.

1:29 p.m. — Drive-by shooting, bullet(s) struck occupied apartment, 500 block Northwest Evans Avenue, Walla Walla; nothing further.

Dec. 2

3:53 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Middle Waitsburg and Waggoner roads, Walla Walla; driver and passenger fled scene, nothing further.

College Place

Friday

10:44 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Southwest Davis Avenue; later found by Umatilla Tribal Police.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

9:26 p.m. — Vehicle collided with two parked vehicles, 1300 block South Main Street.

9:09 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 1200 block Davis Street.

Umatilla County

Sunday

7:58 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

11:29 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

8:51 a.m. — Drug activity, East Washington Street, Athena.

6:26 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

5:13 p.m. — Theft, Telephone Pole and Birch Creek roads, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

2:20 a.m. — Diana L. Creamer, for investigation of three counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Sunday

10:58 p.m. — David N. Pedroza, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

5:07 p.m. — D’Sean E.M. Marks, for investigation of DOC violation.

Saturday

6:16 p.m. — Charles A. Buettner, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

12:45 p.m. — Jessica L. Spalinger, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession, two counts manufacturing/delivering/possession of a controlled substance, and using drug paraphernalia.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

3:20 a.m. — Fernando Moreno-Avila, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license and being a minor intoxicated in a public place.

Washington State Patrol

Sunday

11:22 p.m. — Jorge A. Lopez, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

3 p.m. — Jose A. Adorno, for investigation of felony failure to appear.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Saturday

8:10 a.m. — Car in ditch, Harvey Shaw and Cochran roads; no hospital transports, unknown damages.

