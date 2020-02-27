Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Wednesday

8:47 a.m. — Damaged fencing in a neighborhood park near Southeast 12th Street and Southeast Newgate Drive.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

2:27 p.m. — Package stolen, 200 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.

1:21 p.m. — Dirt bike stolen, 900 block of Robbins Street.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

7:57 p.m. — Suspicious activity on North Hunt Street in Athena.

7:34 p.m. — Harassment on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

6:01 p.m. — Carl C. Powers Jr., for investigation of violation of court order, resisting arrest, assault on law enforcement, trespass and malicious mischief, in Prescott.

12:42 p.m. — Michael A. Tingle, for investigation of possession of a dangerous weapon in a state correctional institution and a DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

1:41 p.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. — Israel Salazar-Frayre, for investigation of a DOC violation.

3:54 p.m. — Sharon A. Shook, for investigation of a DOC violation.

1:30 p.m. — Travis L. Chadwick, for investigation of a DOC violation.

10:20 a.m. — Holly J. Manis, for investigation of a DOC violation.

