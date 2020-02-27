Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Wednesday
8:47 a.m. — Damaged fencing in a neighborhood park near Southeast 12th Street and Southeast Newgate Drive.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
2:27 p.m. — Package stolen, 200 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.
1:21 p.m. — Dirt bike stolen, 900 block of Robbins Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
7:57 p.m. — Suspicious activity on North Hunt Street in Athena.
7:34 p.m. — Harassment on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
6:01 p.m. — Carl C. Powers Jr., for investigation of violation of court order, resisting arrest, assault on law enforcement, trespass and malicious mischief, in Prescott.
12:42 p.m. — Michael A. Tingle, for investigation of possession of a dangerous weapon in a state correctional institution and a DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
1:41 p.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. — Israel Salazar-Frayre, for investigation of a DOC violation.
3:54 p.m. — Sharon A. Shook, for investigation of a DOC violation.
1:30 p.m. — Travis L. Chadwick, for investigation of a DOC violation.
10:20 a.m. — Holly J. Manis, for investigation of a DOC violation.