LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

2:02 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 300 block West Sumach Street.

11:42 a.m. — Threats, 200 block East Cherry Street.

8:44 a.m. — Theft, 400 block West Alder Street.

8:26 a.m. — Vehicle prowl overnight, 400 block Chase Avenue.

Tuesday

11:20 a.m. — Theft, 400 block Offner Road.

3:16 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block Boyer Avenue.

Monday

10:58 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 00 block West Alder Street; man arrested.

Sunday

5:22 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block Martin Drive; suspects arrested.

Feb. 27

3:20 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine St.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

5:44 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Red Tea Garden, 14 N. Columbia St.; possible injury, no further information.

Umatilla County

Today

5:09 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, South Water Street, Weston.

Wednesday

6:54 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

ARRESTS

College Place

Today

2:55 a.m. — Colton D. Webb, for investigation of first-degree unlawful firearm possession.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

6:15 a.m. — Adrian M. Hernandez, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Washington State Patrol

Wednesday

10:43 p.m. — Markes A. Cantrell Jr., for investigation of DUI.

9:35 a.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

2:15 p.m. — Katherine E. Setzer, for investigation of felony parole violation.

