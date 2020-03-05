LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
2:02 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 300 block West Sumach Street.
11:42 a.m. — Threats, 200 block East Cherry Street.
8:44 a.m. — Theft, 400 block West Alder Street.
8:26 a.m. — Vehicle prowl overnight, 400 block Chase Avenue.
Tuesday
11:20 a.m. — Theft, 400 block Offner Road.
3:16 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block Boyer Avenue.
Monday
10:58 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 00 block West Alder Street; man arrested.
Sunday
5:22 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block Martin Drive; suspects arrested.
Feb. 27
3:20 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine St.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
5:44 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Red Tea Garden, 14 N. Columbia St.; possible injury, no further information.
Umatilla County
Today
5:09 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, South Water Street, Weston.
Wednesday
6:54 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater; nothing further.
ARRESTS
College Place
Today
2:55 a.m. — Colton D. Webb, for investigation of first-degree unlawful firearm possession.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
6:15 a.m. — Adrian M. Hernandez, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
10:43 p.m. — Markes A. Cantrell Jr., for investigation of DUI.
9:35 a.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
2:15 p.m. — Katherine E. Setzer, for investigation of felony parole violation.