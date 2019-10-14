Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Friday

8:03 p.m. — Package stolen, 900 block Southeast Date Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

3:51 p.m. — Vehicle egged, 500 block Elzora Loop.

3:04 p.m. — Vehicle egged, 300 block Northwest Avenue.

5:41 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 100 block Southwest Avenue.

Umatilla County

Today

4:19 a.m. — Vehicle collision with cow, Umapine and Fruitvale roads, Milton-Freewater; no human injuries, blocking, cow died.

Saturday

8:06 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Lefore and Grant roads, Milton-Freewater; no further information provided.

7:20 p.m. — Harassment, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:38 a.m. — Theft, Smith Frozen Foods, 101 E. Depot St., Weston.

Friday

2:45 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Athena Cemetery, 50900 Sherman St., Athena.

12:45 p.m. — Harassment, Athena-Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St., Weston.

1:32 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Lamar Gulch Road, Athena.

Walla Walla County

Friday

9:10 p.m. — Vehicle collided with rock retaining wall, 1100 block School Avenue, Walla Walla; driver taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, unknown damages; no further information provided.

8:01 p.m. — Vehicle vandalized, 800 block West Maple Street, Burbank.

Tuesday

3:33 p.m. — PayPal account hacked, 1400 block Lowell Drive, Walla Walla.

2:45 p.m. — Check stolen, cashed, 800 block Brickner Road, Walla Walla.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Sunday

1:26 p.m. — Joel R. Hinchman, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Saturday

7:30 p.m. — Michael J. Testerman, for investigation of DOC violation.

3:05 p.m. — Wade S. Armour Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession.

Friday

10:45 p.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of DOC violation.

9 p.m. — Eric R. Vanzandt, for investigation of DOC violation.

College Place

Sunday

10:53 p.m. — Travis V. Ferguson, for investigation of DUI and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Washington State Patrol

Today

1:30 a.m. — Mauricio Ibarra Quezada, for investigation of DUI.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

3:18 p.m. — Jesse P. Jackson, for investigation of felony attempting to elude a police officer, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person, unlawful meth possession, tampering with physical evidence, and interfering with a police officer.

Columbia County

Sunday

11 p.m. — Billie J. Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation.

2:50 a.m. — Ward D. Merkeley, for investigation of DUI.

Walla Walla County

Friday

4:32 p.m. — Christopher Beltran-Lopez, for investigation of tampering with a witness.

Department of Corrections

Friday

7:17 p.m. — Jordan R. Smith, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:15 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:27 a.m. — Serenity L. Hulsey, for investigation of DOC violation.

