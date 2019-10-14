Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Friday
8:03 p.m. — Package stolen, 900 block Southeast Date Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
3:51 p.m. — Vehicle egged, 500 block Elzora Loop.
3:04 p.m. — Vehicle egged, 300 block Northwest Avenue.
5:41 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 100 block Southwest Avenue.
Umatilla County
Today
4:19 a.m. — Vehicle collision with cow, Umapine and Fruitvale roads, Milton-Freewater; no human injuries, blocking, cow died.
Saturday
8:06 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Lefore and Grant roads, Milton-Freewater; no further information provided.
7:20 p.m. — Harassment, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:38 a.m. — Theft, Smith Frozen Foods, 101 E. Depot St., Weston.
Friday
2:45 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Athena Cemetery, 50900 Sherman St., Athena.
12:45 p.m. — Harassment, Athena-Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St., Weston.
1:32 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Lamar Gulch Road, Athena.
Walla Walla County
Friday
9:10 p.m. — Vehicle collided with rock retaining wall, 1100 block School Avenue, Walla Walla; driver taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, unknown damages; no further information provided.
8:01 p.m. — Vehicle vandalized, 800 block West Maple Street, Burbank.
Tuesday
3:33 p.m. — PayPal account hacked, 1400 block Lowell Drive, Walla Walla.
2:45 p.m. — Check stolen, cashed, 800 block Brickner Road, Walla Walla.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
1:26 p.m. — Joel R. Hinchman, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Saturday
7:30 p.m. — Michael J. Testerman, for investigation of DOC violation.
3:05 p.m. — Wade S. Armour Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Friday
10:45 p.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of DOC violation.
9 p.m. — Eric R. Vanzandt, for investigation of DOC violation.
College Place
Sunday
10:53 p.m. — Travis V. Ferguson, for investigation of DUI and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Washington State Patrol
Today
1:30 a.m. — Mauricio Ibarra Quezada, for investigation of DUI.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
3:18 p.m. — Jesse P. Jackson, for investigation of felony attempting to elude a police officer, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person, unlawful meth possession, tampering with physical evidence, and interfering with a police officer.
Columbia County
Sunday
11 p.m. — Billie J. Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation.
2:50 a.m. — Ward D. Merkeley, for investigation of DUI.
Walla Walla County
Friday
4:32 p.m. — Christopher Beltran-Lopez, for investigation of tampering with a witness.
Department of Corrections
Friday
7:17 p.m. — Jordan R. Smith, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:15 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:27 a.m. — Serenity L. Hulsey, for investigation of DOC violation.