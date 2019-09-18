Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
5:34 p.m. — Graffiti, 300 block South Columbia Street.
5:09 p.m. — Graffiti, 100 block South Main Street.
3:37 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 400 block Northeast Eighth Avenue; no injuries, side mirror broken off.
College Place
Tuesday
9:48 a.m. — Property tagged overnight, 300 block Northeast Della Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
6:49 p.m. — Harassment, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
1:28 p.m. — Trespassing, Rayborn Road, Weston.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
11:22 a.m. — Animal cruelty, 200 block North B Street, Prescott.
9:51 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Garden Street, Waitsburg; later recovered.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:48 p.m. — Shane T. Barnett, for investigation of first-degree robbery.
1:57 p.m. — Jessica L. Spalinger, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Milton-Freewater
Today
3:25 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
3:50 p.m. — Nicolas M. Ramirez, for investigation of being a fugitive.
11:50 a.m. — Tylor J. Boyd, for investigation of DUI.
Fire runs
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. — Vehicle backed into woman, pinned between another vehicle, Senior Center, 311 N. Main St.; woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.