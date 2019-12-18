LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
2:04 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
Nov. 28
8:42 a.m. — Window damaged by BB or similar, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
Nov. 27
10:01 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way.
College Place
Tuesday
3:32 p.m. — Debit card stolen, account accessed, 700 block South College Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Friday
9:58 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block North F Street, Prescott.
Dec. 11
10:11 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
8:11 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block Southwest Second Avenue.
5:26 p.m. — Tools and documents stolen from vehicle, 1400 block South Main Street.
6:33 a.m. — Gold Ford Econoline van stolen, 100 block Raspberry Loop.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
1:17 p.m. — Theft, Humbert Lane, Milton-Freewater.
12:09 p.m. — Burglary, North Water Street, Weston.
12:07 p.m. — Theft, West Sherman Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
3:24 p.m. — Angelica L. Villa, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
9 p.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of DOC violation.
5 p.m. — Stacia E. Simmons, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:14 p.m. — Stephanie M. Katsel, for investigation of DOC violation.
1:50 p.m. — Tara N. Whitmore, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
12:26 p.m. — George A. Martin, for investigation of felony failure to appear.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Today
8:50 a.m. — Single-vehicle rollover, Foster Road, between Cottonwood and Reser roads; one patient taken to hospital, nothing further.