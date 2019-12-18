LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

2:04 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.

Nov. 28

8:42 a.m. — Window damaged by BB or similar, 200 block West Chestnut Street.

Nov. 27

10:01 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way.

College Place

Tuesday

3:32 p.m. — Debit card stolen, account accessed, 700 block South College Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Friday

9:58 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block North F Street, Prescott.

Dec. 11

10:11 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

8:11 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block Southwest Second Avenue.

5:26 p.m. — Tools and documents stolen from vehicle, 1400 block South Main Street.

6:33 a.m. — Gold Ford Econoline van stolen, 100 block Raspberry Loop.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

1:17 p.m. — Theft, Humbert Lane, Milton-Freewater.

12:09 p.m. — Burglary, North Water Street, Weston.

12:07 p.m. — Theft, West Sherman Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

3:24 p.m. — Angelica L. Villa, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

9 p.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of DOC violation.

5 p.m. — Stacia E. Simmons, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:14 p.m. — Stephanie M. Katsel, for investigation of DOC violation.

1:50 p.m. — Tara N. Whitmore, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

12:26 p.m. — George A. Martin, for investigation of felony failure to appear.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Today

8:50 a.m. — Single-vehicle rollover, Foster Road, between Cottonwood and Reser roads; one patient taken to hospital, nothing further.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.