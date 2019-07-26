Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:01 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block Howard Street. Subject entered residence through front window, damaged bedroom door and tossed things throughout residence.
Thursday
9:39 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block Alder Street. Two juvenile girls accused of stealing alcohol from location.
12:46 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block North Ninth Avenue. Vehicle damaged while parked at that location.
Umatilla County
Thursday
7:53 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Mansfield Road, Athena.
7:41 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:19 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Weston City Hall, 114 E. Main St., Weston.
6:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Athena-Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St.
12:01 p.m. — Assault, Cobb Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Thursday
3:51 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11, milepost 32, near North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, both vehicles driven from scene.
Arrests
Department of Corrections
Thursday
2:12 p.m. — Michael J. Testerman, for investigation DOC violation.
12:08 p.m. — Tiffani L. Mallard, for investigation of DOC violation.