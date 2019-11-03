FIRE CALLS
Walla Walla
Thursday
11:03 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, blocked the intersection at South Fourth Avenue and Main Street. No injuries.
1:23 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, intersection of West Alder Street and South 12th Avenue. One vehicle was t-boned and rolled on to its side. Nobody transported to the hospital.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:09 a.m. — Bomb threat, 000 block West Rose Street. A man called dispatch to make a bomb threat. Police investigated and determined that he was suffering from a mental health crisis and intoxication. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
4:59 p.m. — Theft, 500 block East Tietan Street. Chainsaw was stolen from a garden shed.
10:03 p.m. — Harassment, Hattaway’s on Alder, 125 W. Alder St. A man allegedly wielded a knife and threatened some people getting into their car saying he was going to kill them. The man was arrested on for investigation of felony harassment.
Wednesday
10:03 a.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Farmers Co-op (Cenex gas station), 706 W. Rose St. Two gas cans reportedly stolen.
10:54 a.m. — Harassment, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave. An inmate wrote a letter to the Walla Walla city attorney’s office alleging harassment.
1:33 p.m. — Suspicious activity, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St. Girl reported being followed by someone after she left school.
5 p.m. — Vehicle prowl and theft, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
6:53 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Bellevue Avenue.
Oct. 27
6:34 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South Second Avenue. Cameras that were attached to a house were stolen.
Oct. 22
8:55 a.m. — Malicious mischief, LeFore’s Salon, 2 E. Poplar St. Someone threw a large crescent wrench through a window at the salon.
Oct. 17
8:15 p.m. — Robbery and assault, near corner of May Avenue and North 13th Avenue. Man said he was beaten and his backpack was stolen.
Oct. 16
3:01 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Walla Walla Community College, 3020 E. Isaacs Ave.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
4:25 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 1300 block College Street. A car was egged.
9:32 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 1300 block Davis Street. A house was egged.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Friday
8:58 a.m. — Alexis Caballero-Magana, for investigation of DUI.
Department or Corrections
Saturday
3:05 p.m. — Cody Lynn Olson, for investigation of DOC violation.
Friday
12:56 p.m. — Magidel Hernandez De La Cruz, for investigation of DOC violation.
3:12 p.m. — Jessica Rose Taylor, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater Police
Friday
4:15 p.m. — Cody Lee Farrens, 28, for investigation of unlawful possession of meth and probation violation.