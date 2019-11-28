LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

3:07 p.m. — Internet extortion/blackmail, 500 block Washington Street.

12:30 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Avery Street.

9:44 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Dr.

8:26 a.m. — Storage shed’s lock cut, 1900 block Melrose Street.

8:24 a.m. — Theft, 400 block East Rose Street.

Monday

10:01 p.m. — Assault, 900 block Emma Street.

10:24 a.m. — Burglary, cash stolen, Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, 414 N. Wilbur Ave.

9:04 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 500 block North Second Avenue.

9:03 a.m. — Internet fraud/swindle, 200 block North Touchet Street.

Sunday

7:45 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Campus Loop.

8:23 a.m. — Two rocks thrown through windows, Pioneer United Methodist Church, 209 E. Birch St.

12:23 a.m. — Shots fired report, 100 block Sheridan Road.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

8:50 a.m. — Joey A. Crooke, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.