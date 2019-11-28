LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
3:07 p.m. — Internet extortion/blackmail, 500 block Washington Street.
12:30 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Avery Street.
9:44 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Dr.
8:26 a.m. — Storage shed’s lock cut, 1900 block Melrose Street.
8:24 a.m. — Theft, 400 block East Rose Street.
Monday
10:01 p.m. — Assault, 900 block Emma Street.
10:24 a.m. — Burglary, cash stolen, Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, 414 N. Wilbur Ave.
9:04 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 500 block North Second Avenue.
9:03 a.m. — Internet fraud/swindle, 200 block North Touchet Street.
Sunday
7:45 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Campus Loop.
8:23 a.m. — Two rocks thrown through windows, Pioneer United Methodist Church, 209 E. Birch St.
12:23 a.m. — Shots fired report, 100 block Sheridan Road.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
8:50 a.m. — Joey A. Crooke, for investigation of DOC violation.