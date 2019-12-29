LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla Police Department

Thursday

1:28 p.m. — Tricycle reported stolen, 800 block of North Main Street.

3:42 p.m. — A man was arrested at Rite Aid for disorderly conduct, 2028 E. Isaacs Ave.

Wednesday

1:02 p.m. — Attempted burglary, 700 block of Liberty Place.

Dec. 10

10:15 a.m. — Stolen shotgun pawned and recovered, Walla Walla Pawn Shop, 1336 W. Pine St.

Nov. 15

2:37 p.m. — Check fraud and identity theft, 600 block of South Ninth Avenue.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Friday

7:59 a.m. — Graffiti reported, 10 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.

11:58 a.m. — A vehicle was keyed, likely overnight, 1200 block Lamb Street.

9:47 a.m. — Graffiti reported, 500 block of South Main Street.

Arrests

Walla Walla Police Department

Friday

2 p.m. — Aleksander Padilla, for investigation of a DOC violation and use of drug paraphernalia.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

1:31 p.m. — Tyson Laughlin, for investigation of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and making false or misleading statements to a public servant.

