LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla Police Department
Thursday
1:28 p.m. — Tricycle reported stolen, 800 block of North Main Street.
3:42 p.m. — A man was arrested at Rite Aid for disorderly conduct, 2028 E. Isaacs Ave.
Wednesday
1:02 p.m. — Attempted burglary, 700 block of Liberty Place.
Dec. 10
10:15 a.m. — Stolen shotgun pawned and recovered, Walla Walla Pawn Shop, 1336 W. Pine St.
Nov. 15
2:37 p.m. — Check fraud and identity theft, 600 block of South Ninth Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Friday
7:59 a.m. — Graffiti reported, 10 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.
11:58 a.m. — A vehicle was keyed, likely overnight, 1200 block Lamb Street.
9:47 a.m. — Graffiti reported, 500 block of South Main Street.
Arrests
Walla Walla Police Department
Friday
2 p.m. — Aleksander Padilla, for investigation of a DOC violation and use of drug paraphernalia.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
1:31 p.m. — Tyson Laughlin, for investigation of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and making false or misleading statements to a public servant.