LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

10:52 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block East Sumach Street, tires slashed.

7:44 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Stanton Street.

Wednesday

9:16 a.m. — Harassment, 1600 block East Alder Street; two children reportedly harassed by man on the way to school.

10:41 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, area of North Fourth Avenue and West Rose Street; tools taken from pick-up truck.

3:41 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block Boyer Avenue; home was reportedly ransacked, unknown if anything was taken.

Tuesday

1:31 a.m. — Robbery, Conoco gas station, 110 S. Ninth Ave; no suspects yet.

3:01 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue; suspect was reportedly naked and fled the scene after attempting to break a glass door.

8:56 a.m. — Theft, 300 block East Alder Street; suspect arrested.

5:51 p.m. — Theft, Green Park Elementary School, 1105 E. Isaacs Ave.; bike stolen while parked at school.

7:33 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Drumheller Street.

Sunday

12:32 a.m. — Malicious mischief, near South Third and West Maple streets; no arrests.

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:54 a.m. — Crash, 54000 block Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater; single-vehicle rollover accident into a ditch, driver said he was OK.

Walla Walla County

Monday

11:22 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block White Road, Touchet.

Arrests

Walla Walla Police

Today

1:52 a.m. — Liam T. Johnston, for investigation of DUI.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

9:32 p.m. — Edgar Contreras Vargas, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

11:31 a.m. — Tiffani L. Mallard, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:22 p.m. — Donald Demaray, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Today

12:09 a.m. — Crash, 800 block South Palouse Street, pick-up truck ran into a retaining wall, no hospital transports.

Jedidiah Maynes can be reached at jedidiahmaynes@wwub.com or 509-526-8318.