LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
10:52 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block East Sumach Street, tires slashed.
7:44 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Stanton Street.
Wednesday
9:16 a.m. — Harassment, 1600 block East Alder Street; two children reportedly harassed by man on the way to school.
10:41 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, area of North Fourth Avenue and West Rose Street; tools taken from pick-up truck.
3:41 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block Boyer Avenue; home was reportedly ransacked, unknown if anything was taken.
Tuesday
1:31 a.m. — Robbery, Conoco gas station, 110 S. Ninth Ave; no suspects yet.
3:01 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue; suspect was reportedly naked and fled the scene after attempting to break a glass door.
8:56 a.m. — Theft, 300 block East Alder Street; suspect arrested.
5:51 p.m. — Theft, Green Park Elementary School, 1105 E. Isaacs Ave.; bike stolen while parked at school.
7:33 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Drumheller Street.
Sunday
12:32 a.m. — Malicious mischief, near South Third and West Maple streets; no arrests.
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:54 a.m. — Crash, 54000 block Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater; single-vehicle rollover accident into a ditch, driver said he was OK.
Walla Walla County
Monday
11:22 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block White Road, Touchet.
Arrests
Walla Walla Police
Today
1:52 a.m. — Liam T. Johnston, for investigation of DUI.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
9:32 p.m. — Edgar Contreras Vargas, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
11:31 a.m. — Tiffani L. Mallard, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:22 p.m. — Donald Demaray, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Today
12:09 a.m. — Crash, 800 block South Palouse Street, pick-up truck ran into a retaining wall, no hospital transports.