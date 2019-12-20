LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
6:30 p.m. — Tractor-trailer struck power pole, Fifth Avenue and Main Street; no injuries, unknown damages; same truck involved in Winesap Road collision, different driver, but both cited.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:27 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Winesap Road and Highway 332, Milton-Freewater; same truck involved in Main Street collision, different driver; OSP placed one driver out of service, both drivers cited.
11:53 a.m. — Theft, Steen Road, Weston.
ARRESTS
College Place
Thursday
8:50 p.m. — Alexis Gutierrez Lara, for investigation of second-degree burglary.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
7:26 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:51 p.m. — Demi R. Kveton, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:44 p.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of DOC violation.
1:18 p.m. — Benjamin R. Carroll, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:15 a.m. — Trevor G. Gorsline, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
8:55 p.m. — Markes A. Cantrell, for investigation of DUII.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
2:32 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 300 block Trimble Road; occupants out, no other damages.
Milton-Freewater City
Thursday
6:11 p.m. — Tractor-trailer collided with street light pole, Fifth and Main streets; same crash as listed above, no injuries.