Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
2:42 p.m. — Theft, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
Saturday
11:05 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Eighth Avenue and Moore Street; subject arrested.
Friday
4:19 p.m. — Weapons violation, 13th Avenue and Pine Street; subject arrested.
6:05 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 900 block West Main Street.
Tuesday
4:29 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
Aug. 5
4:52 p.m. — Assault, Market Station Transit Center, 108 W. Main St.
June 28
10:48 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Wellington Avenue; two women arrested.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
2:29 p.m. — Vehicle struck parked pickup, 300 block Northwest Fifth Avenue; unknown further.
Umatilla County
today
5:05 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Seven Hills Vineyard, 83501 Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
5:56 p.m. — Harassment, Couse Creek and Walla Walla River roads, Milton-Freewater.
12:17 a.m. — Vehicle in ditch, Highways 332 and 339, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
6:23 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Los Tapitios, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
3:58 p.m. — Harassment, North Broad Street, Weston.
Friday
2:58 p.m. — Harassment, Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:48 p.m. — Scam reports, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
3:47 p.m. — Theft from vehicle, 300 block Bussell Road, Walla Walla.
Saturday
11:29 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla Fairgrounds community center, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla.
11:24 a.m. — Pickup’s gas tank damaged, fuel drained, sprayer stolen, 200 block West First Street, Prescott.
9:11 a.m. — Gas stolen, 100 block West Third Street, Prescott.
Thursday
8:19 p.m. — Assault, 2700 block Monument Drive, Burbank.
Tuesday
4:22 p.m. — Watermelon stolen, 1300 block Mission Road, Walla Walla.
Aug. 5
8:27 a.m. — About $500 in damage to port-a-potty, 300 block Frog Hollow Road, Walla Walla.
Aug. 4
6:13 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Braden Road and Old Milton Highway, Walla Walla; no further details.
July 31
2:01 p.m. — Credit card fraud, 10000 block East Highway 12, Waitsburg.
July 28
3:31 p.m. — Attempted online scam, 9100 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
July 27
2:22 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1400 block Reser Road, Walla Walla.
arrests
Walla Walla
Saturday
11:24 a.m. — Dylan C. Arland, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Friday
4:09 p.m. — Troy D Kellett, for investigation of being a fugitive and driving with a suspended license.
Department of Corrections
Friday
4:18 p.m. — Ryan J. Fox, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:05 a.m. — Robert B. Jones, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Sunday
1:06 p.m. — Pole fire, Whitman Street and Fern Avenue; Pacific Power responded, no injuries/unknown damages.