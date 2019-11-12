LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Saturday
9:12 p.m. — Home and vehicles egged, 200 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
Friday
10:17 a.m. — Pornography, 1000 block Valley Chapel Road, Walla Walla.
Nov. 5
3:40 p.m. — Cellphone stolen, 300 block Grain Terminal Road, Burbank.
Nov. 4
10 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Opal Avenue, Prescott.
Oct. 16
8:33 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block Second Avenue, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
6:32 p.m. — Gas can stolen from pickup, 800 block Southeast Eighth Avenue.
4:09 p.m. — Cut-off saw and gas can stolen from pickup, 1800 block Oak Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
10:07 a.m. — Burglary, Martin Ranch Road, Weston.
Sunday
12:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run, North Fifth Street, Athena.
Saturday
11:29 a.m. — Burglary, Central Washington Asphalt Inc., 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:25 a.m. — Theft, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
8:13 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Ringer Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:54 a.m. — East Main Street, Athena.
7:25 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Monday
1:15 a.m. — Noel J. Atkin, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Washington State Patrol
Today
12:04 a.m. — Salvador Rodriguez, for investigation of DUI.
Columbia County
Friday
10 p.m. — Eric J. Savage, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession, failing to obey a police officer and resisting arrest.
Umatilla County
Monday
6:56 p.m. — Urbano Cazares Jr., for investigation of felony probation violation and contempt of court.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla Fire Department
Friday
1:36 p.m. — Moving truck took down line, Isaacs and Bellevue avenues.
9:27 a.m. — Vehicle struck building, Chase Medical Complex, 380 Chase Avenue; 89-year-old woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Monday
8:17 a.m. — Power line down, Powerline and Cottonwood roads; no sparking, no injuries.