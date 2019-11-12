LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Saturday

9:12 p.m. — Home and vehicles egged, 200 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.

Friday

10:17 a.m. — Pornography, 1000 block Valley Chapel Road, Walla Walla.

Nov. 5

3:40 p.m. — Cellphone stolen, 300 block Grain Terminal Road, Burbank.

Nov. 4

10 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Opal Avenue, Prescott.

Oct. 16

8:33 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block Second Avenue, Burbank.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

6:32 p.m. — Gas can stolen from pickup, 800 block Southeast Eighth Avenue.

4:09 p.m. — Cut-off saw and gas can stolen from pickup, 1800 block Oak Street.

Umatilla County

Monday

10:07 a.m. — Burglary, Martin Ranch Road, Weston.

Sunday

12:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run, North Fifth Street, Athena.

Saturday

11:29 a.m. — Burglary, Central Washington Asphalt Inc., 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:25 a.m. — Theft, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

8:13 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Ringer Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:54 a.m. — East Main Street, Athena.

7:25 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Monday

1:15 a.m. — Noel J. Atkin, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Washington State Patrol

Today

12:04 a.m. — Salvador Rodriguez, for investigation of DUI.

Columbia County

Friday

10 p.m. — Eric J. Savage, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession, failing to obey a police officer and resisting arrest.

Umatilla County

Monday

6:56 p.m. — Urbano Cazares Jr., for investigation of felony probation violation and contempt of court.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla Fire Department

Friday

1:36 p.m. — Moving truck took down line, Isaacs and Bellevue avenues.

9:27 a.m. — Vehicle struck building, Chase Medical Complex, 380 Chase Avenue; 89-year-old woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Monday

8:17 a.m. — Power line down, Powerline and Cottonwood roads; no sparking, no injuries.

