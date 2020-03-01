LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
6:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.
7:33 p.m. — Attached garage and basement reportedly trespassed in the past two days, 1000 block of Isaacs Avenue.
Wednesday
9:51 a.m. — Bike trailer stolen from carport, 200 block of Fulton Street.
11:50 a.m. — Theft, 1900 block of Isaacs Avenue.
12:20 p.m. — Officer assaulted, 200 block of Boyer Avenue.
4:54 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block of Reser Road.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
5:34 a.m. — Report of a paint can being thrown on a car and breaking window, 50 block of Northeast 14th Avenue.
5:53 a.m. — Report of a paint can being thrown on a truck and breaking window, 300 block of Tara Court.
10:19 a.m. — Report of a car window broken out, 300 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Friday
11:28 a.m. — Danielle Smith, for investigation of use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
12:45 p.m. — Demi Rose Kveton, for investigation furtively carrying a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, DOC violation, intimidating a witness, assault in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree.
2:57 p.m. — Stone Lee Plantenberg, for investigation of drug violation (possession of prescription drugs without a prescription), possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply.
Department of Corrections
Friday
5 p.m. — James Dunleavy, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
12:08 a.m. — Michael Buffalohorn, for investigation of a felony parole violation and failure to appear in court.