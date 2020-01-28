LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
2:43 p.m. — Home’s window broken, 100 block Locust Street.
1:44 p.m. — Trespassing, Super 1 Foods, 710 S. Ninth Ave., man arrested.
1:33 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 600 block Hope Street.
11:27 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Main Street.
8:32 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Pleasant Street.
Saturday
8:15 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 910 S. Ninth Ave., suspect cited.
7:53 p.m. — Burglary, Grocery Outlet.
5:46 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 400 block East Street.
4:54 p.m. — Woman assaulted, items stolen, 500 block Chase Avenue.
12:13 p.m. — Burglary overnight, 800 block Emma Street.
6:48 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block Pleasant Street.
Friday
5:20 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Willard Street.
4:20 p.m. — Assault, cell phone stolen, 12th Avenue and Moore Street; suspect not found, “isolated incident.”
Wednesday
6:56 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block Boyer Avenue.
Jan. 21
1:18 p.m. — Shopper’s wallet stolen, Goodwill, 217 E. Alder St.
Jan. 18
4:08 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Green Street.
Jan. 4
11:03 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block Valencia Street.
Oct. 28, 2019
12:49 p.m. — Windows and other items stolen, 900 block West Poplar Street.
College Place
Monday
2:33 p.m. — Packages stolen from porch, 600 block Southwest Bade Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
7:39 p.m. — Clothes stolen from home, 00 block Raspberry Loop.
Umatilla County
Monday
3:54 p.m. — Trespassing, McLoughlin High School, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
2:38 p.m. — Serenity L. Hulsey, for investigation of DOC violation and two counts each of using drug paraphernalia and controlled substance possession.
8:49 a.m. — Ernesto Moreno, for investigation of stolen firearm possession and second-degree unlawful firearm possession.