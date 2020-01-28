U-B Emergency Services for 1/28/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

2:43 p.m. — Home’s window broken, 100 block Locust Street.

1:44 p.m. — Trespassing, Super 1 Foods, 710 S. Ninth Ave., man arrested.

1:33 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 600 block Hope Street.

11:27 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Main Street.

8:32 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Pleasant Street.

Saturday

8:15 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 910 S. Ninth Ave., suspect cited.

7:53 p.m. — Burglary, Grocery Outlet.

5:46 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 400 block East Street.

4:54 p.m. — Woman assaulted, items stolen, 500 block Chase Avenue.

12:13 p.m. — Burglary overnight, 800 block Emma Street.

6:48 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block Pleasant Street.

Friday

5:20 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Willard Street.

4:20 p.m. — Assault, cell phone stolen, 12th Avenue and Moore Street; suspect not found, “isolated incident.”

Wednesday

6:56 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block Boyer Avenue.

Jan. 21

1:18 p.m. — Shopper’s wallet stolen, Goodwill, 217 E. Alder St.

Jan. 18

4:08 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Green Street.

Jan. 4

11:03 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block Valencia Street.

Oct. 28, 2019

12:49 p.m. — Windows and other items stolen, 900 block West Poplar Street.

College Place

Monday

2:33 p.m. — Packages stolen from porch, 600 block Southwest Bade Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

7:39 p.m. — Clothes stolen from home, 00 block Raspberry Loop.

Umatilla County

Monday

3:54 p.m. — Trespassing, McLoughlin High School, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

2:38 p.m. — Serenity L. Hulsey, for investigation of DOC violation and two counts each of using drug paraphernalia and controlled substance possession.

8:49 a.m. — Ernesto Moreno, for investigation of stolen firearm possession and second-degree unlawful firearm possession.

Emily Thornton

