Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:08 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 400 block West Poplar Street.
10:03 a.m. — Jewelry stolen, 400 block North Seventh Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
3:44 p.m. — Pack stolen, 1000 block South Main Street.
2:26 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 600 block North Main Street.
College Place
Wednesday
11:46 a.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 300 block Northeast Myra Road.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:13 p.m. — Prowler, Stateline and Tum-A-Lum roads.
3:50 p.m. — Trespassing, North Water Street, Weston.
12:41 p.m. — Burglary, North Water Street, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Wednesday
4:10 p.m. — Richard E. Cornwell III, for investigation of DOC violation.
2:41 p.m. — Charles A. Buettner, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
10:05 p.m. — James D. Dunleavy, for investigation of being a fugitive.
10:05 p.m. — Michael J. Metcalfe, for investigation of second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree theft, unlawful firearm possession and criminal trespassing with a firearm.
Columbia County
Today
2:30 a.m. — Corey A. Shaw, for investigation of DUI, first-degree assault and vehicular assault.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
1:56 p.m. — Chance E.P. Wilder, for investigation of DOC violation.
8:49 a.m. — Joseph R. Bartlett, for investigation of DOC violation.