Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
11:57 p.m. — Burglary, 2000 block Garrison Street.
11:03 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block West Cherry Street, suspect arrested.
10:20 p.m. — Assaults, 100 block Cherry Street.
6:10 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block North Second Avenue.
12:54 p.m. — Fraudulent call, person pretending to be police officer, 1300 block East Alder Street.
12:35 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block Pleasant Street.
8:55 a.m. — Firearm stolen, 800 block Figueroa Street.
12:46 a.m. — DUI collision, 1100 block School Avenue, suspect arrested.
Wednesday
2:23 p.m. — Stolen checks used, 00 block West Oak Street.
2:01 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia found, 300 block West Rose Street.
12:08 p.m. — Fraud, 1200 block Studebaker Driver.
10:14 a.m. — Fraud, 1300 block Milburn Street.
9:16 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Jade and Rose streets, driver cited.
Tuesday
10:14 p.m. — Assault, 600 block South Palouse Street.
10:02 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block Kenneth Street.
7:29 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block North Second Avenue, suspect arrested.
2:18 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block Ash Street.
July 1
1:42 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Maint Street, man arrested.
June 24
6:10 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, Bi-Mart, 1649 Plaza Way.
June 19
12:51 p.m. — Theft, Maple Counter, 209 E. Alder St.
10:02 a.m. — Pistol stolen from vehicle on June 9, 1000 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
1:15 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 100 block South Elizabeth Street.
10:45 a.m. — Tools stolen, 200 block North Main Street.
Wednesday
4:11 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 1000 block College Street.
12:14 p.m. — Purse stolen from vehicle, 800 block College Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
5:49 p.m. — Theft, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
9:44 p.m. — Gang graffiti, 200 block East Maple Street, Burbank.
7:43 p.m. — Plants stolen, 3500 block Stateline Road, Walla Walla.
Saturday
9:03 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 25300 block Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.
Friday
3:54 p.m. — Burglary of tools and antlers, 200 block Seven Mile Road, Walla Walla.
Tuesday
12:32 p.m. — Burglary, 1900 block Harsell Road, Prescott.
arrests
Walla Walla
Saturday
1:53 a.m. — Jose L. Lopez Munoz, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Umatilla County
Saturday
11:30 p.m. — Christopher W. Lyons, for investigation of unauthorized vehicle use in Weston.
Columbia County
Wednesday
11:38 p.m. — Kelli S. Wright, for investigation of second-degree burglary.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
1:55 a.m. — Joel T. Hines, for investigation of two counts felony failure to appear, unlawful meth possession, interfering with peace officer, resisting arrest and contempt of court.
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
9:45 p.m. — Dustin A. Harshman, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license, reckless endangerment, and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Department of Corrections
Friday
4:25 p.m. — Howard D. Allan III, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Saturday
6:11 a.m. — Bark smoldering, Myra Road and Electric Avenue.
Friday
7:11 p.m. — People trying to start fire, 13th Avenue and Pine Street.
7:05 p.m. — Fire near railroad tracks, 700 block West Cherry Street.
College Place FD
Sunday
7:40 p.m. — Cooking fire, 607 Second St., out on arrival, no injuries.
Walla Walla County
Fire District 4
Friday
7:26 p.m. — Five-gallon propane tank fire, 569 5 Mile Rd., out with fire extinguisher, no injuries.
11:09 a.m. — Small brush fire, Alder Street and Provenance Loop; WWFD assisted; no injuries.