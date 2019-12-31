LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

9:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block South Madison Street.

Sunday

8:45-9:16 p.m. — Vehicle struck with several eggs, 800 block Dow Drive.

8:04 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Reeves Lane.

5:03 p.m. — Suspected drugs found, Circle K, 315 N. Second Ave.

11:29 a.m. — Fraud, 1100 block Alvarado Terrace.

Saturday

4:21 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1800 block Leonard Drive.

Friday

8:40 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Wainwright Drive.

6:11 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1200 block East Alder Street.

5:01 p.m. — Vehicle egged overnight, 2100 block Paramount Street.

2:42 p.m. — Custody violation, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

2:29 p.m. — Cell phone stolen, 200 block Eagan Street.

1:36 p.m. — Trespassing, Shari’s Cafe and Pies, 814 W. Chestnut St., man arrested.

10:44 a.m. — Prison misbehavior, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Wednesday

7:29 p.m. — Firearm stolen from home, 300 block Drumheller Street.

Dec. 24

3:23 p.m. — Assault, 200 block West Birch Street.

1:37 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St., person cited.

1:11 p.m. — Burglary of home and garage, 1400 block Portland Avenue.

Dec. 23

2:11 p.m. — Theft, 300 block South Fourth Avenue; man arrested.

Dec. 19

5:51 p.m. — Theft, 100 block West Pine Street.

Nov. 17

4:56 p.m. — Drug activity, Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St.

Nov. 15

12:40 p.m. — Assault, 400 block West Poplar Street.

Oct. 28

6:10 p.m. — $500 stolen, 200 block North Roosevelt Street.

Oct. 18

11:59 a.m. — Padlock stolen, 00 block South Spokane Street.

Oct. 17

3:55 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Oct. 14

2:18 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1500 block Ruth Street.

Oct. 1

5:17 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block North Sixth Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

8:33 p.m. — Mail stolen, 800 block Grandview Avenue, College Place.

Umatilla County

Monday

4:51 p.m. — Drug activity, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

6:25 p.m. — Joseph A. Goins, for investigation of first-degree trafficking stolen property and third-degree possessing/selling stolen property.

3:45 p.m. — Michael K. Grignon, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

