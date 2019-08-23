Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided . Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla Police
Thursday
4 p.m. — Report of online identity theft.
Walla Walla County Sheriff
Wednesday
12:01 p.m. — Bike theft in 200 block of Main Street, Waitsburg.
Thursday
11:09 a.m. — Rental vehicle not returned, reported as theft at W/2 Rentals, 45 Terminal Loop Rd, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police
Thursday
11:17 a.m. — Window broken in bus shelter in the 100 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue.
Arrests
Walla Walla Police
Thursday
7:30 p.m. — Noel Antonio Perdoma, 39, no known address, on investigation of possession of a stolen firearm, harassment, threat to kill, alien unlawful gun possession.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
6:45 p.m. — Jeremy Fidel Coronado, on investigation of felony DOC violation.