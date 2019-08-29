Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
wednesday
11:26 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 600 block South Second Avenue.
9:02 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 1800 block Portland Avenue.
2:02 p.m. — Inmate assaulted corrections officer, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
monday
9:18 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 500 block South Third Avenue.
8:44 p.m. — Burglary, Stone Soup Cafe, 105 E. Alder St., man arrested.
Milton-Freewater
wednesday
8:10 p.m. — Fuel stolen, Zip Zone, 419 S. Main St.
1:54 a.m. — Graffiti, 700 block Plaza Way.
College Place
wednesday
6:28 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, 12th Street and Marine Drive; two drivers transported with minor injuries, blocking.
10:53 a.m. — Mailboxes and fence spray-painted, 300 block Northeast Redwood Place.
Umatilla County
wednesday
4:48 p.m. — Dispute, Centerville RV Park, West Sherman Street, Athena.
4:35 p.m. — Trespassing, North Broad Street, Weston.
2:14 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Turbyne and Eastside roads, Milton-Freewater; no injuries/blockages.
7:52 a.m. — Graffiti, South Broad Street, Weston.
arrests
Walla Walla
today
4:41 a.m. — Jesus Rios Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession with intent to deliver, using drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
wednesday
9:50 p.m. — Devin L.T. Badgett, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia, and possessing a dangerous weapon.
1:20 p.m. — Jenifer S. Romero, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Walla Walla County
wednesday
2:40 p.m. — Rachael I. Butler, for investigation of three counts of being a fugitive.
fire runs
Walla Walla FD
today
6:17 a.m. — Single-vehicle rollover, Lower Waitsburg and Ferris roads; 63-year-old man taken to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center, unknown damages.
wednesday
8:54 p.m. — Bushes on fire, 1700 block The Dalles Military Road; out on arrival.
Walla Walla County Fire
District 4
today
5:39 a.m. — Single-vehicle rollover, Foster Road; driver swerved to miss deer, no injuries, unknown damages.