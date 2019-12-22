ARRESTS

Walla Walla Police Department

Saturday

7:43 a.m. — Larry Joe Bridges, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Friday

4:25 p.m. —James McCarthy, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

6:16 p.m. — Juan Diaz, for investigation of first-degree trafficking of property that was known to be stolen and possession of a stolen firearm.

8:32 p.m. — Zachary Cowden, for investigation of residential burglary.

Other agencies

Saturday

3:10 p.m. — Isaac Friday, wanted fugitive.

