Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:38 p.m. — Trespassing, Whitman College, 345 Boyer Ave.
7:21 p.m. — Assault, 100 block West Chestnut Street.
12:05 p.m. — Person tried mailing marijuana, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
7:37 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block Dell Avenue.
5:55 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 600 block Wellington Avenue.
12:30 a.m. — Death investigation, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.
Tuesday
8:09 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Chestnut Street and Chase Avenue, suspect arrested.
11:52 a.m. — Fraud/swindle, 200 block West Birch Street.
Monday
10:57 p.m. — Backpack stolen, Boyer Avenue and Park Street.
3:24 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 300 block North Spokane Street.
12:30 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 00 block Moore Street.
11:20 a.m. — Theft, 200 block North Touchet Street.
Sunday
10:05 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block Myrtle Street.
Sept. 5
8:49 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 1400 block Artesia Avenue.
Sept. 4
12:21 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
Aug. 24
9:22 a.m. — Vehicle’s battery stolen, 300 block East Alder Street.
Aug. 23
12:17 a.m. — Domestic assault, 1900 block J Street.
Aug. 20
12:17 p.m. — Assault, 1500 block Howard Street.
Aug. 9
4:08 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 200 block West Poplar Street.
July 14
3:51 p.m. — Graffiti, 00 block South Palouse Street.
College Place
Wednesday
12:32 p.m. — Floor jack stolen within past few days, 600 block Southeast Birch Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
3:26 p.m. — Graffiti on utility box, 700 block South Main Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
2:23 p.m. — Theft, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:01 a.m. — Trespassing, Watts Road, Weston.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
12:49 p.m. — Theft from vehicle, 200 block Ringhoff Road, Burbank.
Sunday
5:30 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Fredrickson Road, Touchet.
Arrests
Columbia County
Wednesday
10:49 p.m. — Michael J. Testerman, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:40 a.m. — Paul A. Lightner, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
12:45 p.m. — Dane M. Forss, for investigation of attempting to elude police.
Department of Corrections
Today
4 a.m. — Emanuelle E. Ojukwu, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Wednesday
3:45 p.m. — Richard R. Dowling, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:30 A.M. — Brandon W. Fisher, for investigation of DOC violation.