LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

11:22 a.m. — Four greeting cards with narcotics sent to inmate, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Wednesday

6:57 p.m. — Assault, 100 block West Tietan Street.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

7:40 a.m. — Lock cut off Little League storage shed, 200 block De Haven Street.

Umatilla County

Thursday

4:34 p.m. — Cell phone stolen, Weston-McEwen High School, 540 E. Main St., Athena.

2:09 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

1:54 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 204 and McDougal Camp Road, Weston.

12:52 p.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.

12:35 p.m. — Trespassing, SeVein Water Association, Seven Hills Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

7:34 a.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of residential burglary and third-degree theft.

