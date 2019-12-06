LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
11:22 a.m. — Four greeting cards with narcotics sent to inmate, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
Wednesday
6:57 p.m. — Assault, 100 block West Tietan Street.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
7:40 a.m. — Lock cut off Little League storage shed, 200 block De Haven Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:34 p.m. — Cell phone stolen, Weston-McEwen High School, 540 E. Main St., Athena.
2:09 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
1:54 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 204 and McDougal Camp Road, Weston.
12:52 p.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.
12:35 p.m. — Trespassing, SeVein Water Association, Seven Hills Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
7:34 a.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of residential burglary and third-degree theft.