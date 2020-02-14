U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

11:29 a.m. — Identity theft, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.

Wednesday

5:49 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block South Second Avenue; two juveniles charged.

2:49 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from garage, 600 block South Palouse Street.

2:43 p.m. — Theft, 600 block North Wilbur Avenue.

1:24 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Jan. 25

9:58 a.m. — Vehicle stolen overnight, Palouse and Main streets.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

5:32 p.m. — Windshield broken, 1000 block Northeast Fourth Avenue.

4:28 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 400 block North Columbia Street; no injuries, unknown damages.

Wednesday

2:25 p.m. — Vehicle’s window broken, 600 block East Broadway Avenue.

Umatilla County

Thursday

8:56 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Wednesday

6:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

3:50 p.m. — Harassment, Centerville RV Park, West Sherman Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

9:50 a.m. — Beatriz Lemus Armenta, for investigation of first-degree trafficking stolen property and first-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

12:55 p.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:20 a.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.

Wednesday

2:20 p.m. — Rebecca A. Loehr, for investigation of obtaining a signature by deception or duress, forgery and vehicle theft.

Washington State Patrol

Thursday

8:54 p.m. — Bradford S. Johnson, for investigation of controlled substance and dangerous weapon possession, using drug paraphernali, and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

12:15 a.m. — Joel T. Hines, for investigation of four counts felony probation violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

5:14 p.m. — Chimney fire, Walla Walla Bread Company, 201 E. Main St.; no injuries, fire contained to pizza oven; Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.

Wednesday

6:17 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Poplar Street; 45-year-old woman taken to hospital, blocking, unknown damages.

2 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 13th Avenue and Pine Street; 59-year-old woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, blocking, unknown damages.

8:24 a.m. — Vehicle fire, Albertsons, 450 N. Wilbur Ave.; no injuries or other damages.

