LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
11:29 a.m. — Identity theft, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
Wednesday
5:49 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block South Second Avenue; two juveniles charged.
2:49 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from garage, 600 block South Palouse Street.
2:43 p.m. — Theft, 600 block North Wilbur Avenue.
1:24 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
Jan. 25
9:58 a.m. — Vehicle stolen overnight, Palouse and Main streets.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
5:32 p.m. — Windshield broken, 1000 block Northeast Fourth Avenue.
4:28 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 400 block North Columbia Street; no injuries, unknown damages.
Wednesday
2:25 p.m. — Vehicle’s window broken, 600 block East Broadway Avenue.
Umatilla County
Thursday
8:56 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
6:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
3:50 p.m. — Harassment, Centerville RV Park, West Sherman Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
9:50 a.m. — Beatriz Lemus Armenta, for investigation of first-degree trafficking stolen property and first-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
12:55 p.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:20 a.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.
Wednesday
2:20 p.m. — Rebecca A. Loehr, for investigation of obtaining a signature by deception or duress, forgery and vehicle theft.
Washington State Patrol
Thursday
8:54 p.m. — Bradford S. Johnson, for investigation of controlled substance and dangerous weapon possession, using drug paraphernali, and first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
12:15 a.m. — Joel T. Hines, for investigation of four counts felony probation violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
5:14 p.m. — Chimney fire, Walla Walla Bread Company, 201 E. Main St.; no injuries, fire contained to pizza oven; Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.
Wednesday
6:17 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Poplar Street; 45-year-old woman taken to hospital, blocking, unknown damages.
2 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 13th Avenue and Pine Street; 59-year-old woman taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, blocking, unknown damages.
8:24 a.m. — Vehicle fire, Albertsons, 450 N. Wilbur Ave.; no injuries or other damages.