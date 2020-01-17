U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Today

1:17 a.m. — Items stolen, 300 block North Second Avenue.

Thursday

12:49 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Clinton Street.

8:50 a.m. — Exhaust pipe and muffler stolen from vehicle, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue.

7:33 a.m. — Attempted burglary, 1000 block South Second Avenue.

Jan. 4

10:36 a.m. — Narcotics investigation, 00 block North Third Avenue.

Dec. 21, 2019

6:43 p.m. — Valley Transit bus struck by vehicle, 1600 block Plaza Way; no injuries, unknown damages.

College Place

Thursday

9:02 p.m. — Vehicle struck stop sign while turning, Sixth Street an Larch Avenue; nothing further.

6:39 p.m. — Vehicle slid into stop sign, Eighth Street and Larch Avenue; nothing further.

3:56 p.m. — Vehicle keyed, 1100 block Northeast C Street.

8:25 a.m. — Vehicle struck fence, 2000 block Taumarson Road; nothing further.

Umatilla County

Thursday

8:49 p.m. — Tractor stolen, Savage Lane, Weston.

5:15 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Today

7:04 a.m. — Charter Communications line down, PDQ Food Mart, 506 S. Ninth Ave.

Thursday

12:17 p.m. — Walla Walla School District bus slid into parked car, My Friends’ House, 121 E Birch St.; no injuries, unknown damages.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Thursday

5:22 a.m. — Vehicle struck power pole, Beet and Springdale roads; no injuries, unknown damages.

