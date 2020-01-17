LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
1:17 a.m. — Items stolen, 300 block North Second Avenue.
Thursday
12:49 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Clinton Street.
8:50 a.m. — Exhaust pipe and muffler stolen from vehicle, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue.
7:33 a.m. — Attempted burglary, 1000 block South Second Avenue.
Jan. 4
10:36 a.m. — Narcotics investigation, 00 block North Third Avenue.
Dec. 21, 2019
6:43 p.m. — Valley Transit bus struck by vehicle, 1600 block Plaza Way; no injuries, unknown damages.
College Place
Thursday
9:02 p.m. — Vehicle struck stop sign while turning, Sixth Street an Larch Avenue; nothing further.
6:39 p.m. — Vehicle slid into stop sign, Eighth Street and Larch Avenue; nothing further.
3:56 p.m. — Vehicle keyed, 1100 block Northeast C Street.
8:25 a.m. — Vehicle struck fence, 2000 block Taumarson Road; nothing further.
Umatilla County
Thursday
8:49 p.m. — Tractor stolen, Savage Lane, Weston.
5:15 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
7:04 a.m. — Charter Communications line down, PDQ Food Mart, 506 S. Ninth Ave.
Thursday
12:17 p.m. — Walla Walla School District bus slid into parked car, My Friends’ House, 121 E Birch St.; no injuries, unknown damages.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Thursday
5:22 a.m. — Vehicle struck power pole, Beet and Springdale roads; no injuries, unknown damages.