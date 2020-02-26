U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

11:50 p.m. — Walla Walla police responded to officer-involved shooting in Umapine, Umatilla County.

Aug. 14, 2019

7:16 p.m. — Report of inmate assaulting two staff members at Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave. Both victims treated and released at a local hospital.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

1:06 p.m. — Report of broken out window, 100 block of NE Fifth Ave.

Columbia County

Friday

11:09 a.m. — Theft, Dayton Mercantile, 516 W. Main St., Dayton.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:36 p.m. — Kyle Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation and two counts of failure to comply.

College Place

Tuesday

9:34 p.m. — Christine Andrews, for investigation of two counts of forgery, identity theft and obtaining a signature by deception or duress.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

4:06 p.m. — Alma Arena, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County District No. 2

Sunday

3 p.m. — Tree branch took out power lines, Pacific Power responded, Waitsburg.

 

