LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
11:50 p.m. — Walla Walla police responded to officer-involved shooting in Umapine, Umatilla County.
Aug. 14, 2019
7:16 p.m. — Report of inmate assaulting two staff members at Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave. Both victims treated and released at a local hospital.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
1:06 p.m. — Report of broken out window, 100 block of NE Fifth Ave.
Columbia County
Friday
11:09 a.m. — Theft, Dayton Mercantile, 516 W. Main St., Dayton.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:36 p.m. — Kyle Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation and two counts of failure to comply.
College Place
Tuesday
9:34 p.m. — Christine Andrews, for investigation of two counts of forgery, identity theft and obtaining a signature by deception or duress.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
4:06 p.m. — Alma Arena, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County District No. 2
Sunday
3 p.m. — Tree branch took out power lines, Pacific Power responded, Waitsburg.