LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Saturday
3:49 p.m. — Vehicle struck sign, sign then struck another vehicle, 1400 block Southeast Newgate Drive.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
1:22 p.m. — Burglary at storage unit, 00 block Lake Road, Burbank.
1:17 p.m. — Weapon brandished during “road rage,” Taumarson Road and Sedgwick Court, College Place.
Friday
10:10 p.m. — Intimidation/stalking, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla.
8:31 p.m. — Reckless driving, U.S. Highway 12 and Touchet North Road, Touchet.
Wednesday
12:42 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Poplar Street and Fourth Avenue, Burbank.
Feb. 24
10:30 a.m. — Vehicle tagged, 900 block West Langdon Road, Touchet.
10:27 a.m. — Phone scam, 800 block Sand Pit Road, Touchet.
Feb. 16
1:16 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Fourth Street.
Jan. 4
3:17 p.m. — Burglary, 2400 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Sunday
11:35 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Stateline and Rencken roads, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.
9:54 a.m. — Theft, Daniel Court, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
3:02 p.m. — Theft, Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:35 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:21 a.m. — Harassment, Waterman Road, Athena.
9:59 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
6:17 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Highway 204, milepost 11, east of Weston; no injuries, all vehicles towed.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Saturday
3:54 p.m. — Salvador Magana Jr., for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, second-degree stolen property possession, unlawful possession of others’ identification and possessing prescription drugs without a prescription.
1:25 p.m. — Andrew N. Seelig, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Sunday
4:05 p.m. — Ashlee K. Kveton, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia, legend drug possession and obstructing law enforcement.
College Place
Saturday
5:14 p.m. — Joann L. McReynolds, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Umatilla County
Sunday
4:40 p.m. — Tyler R. Richards, for investigation of being a fugitive and failure to appear.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sunday
7:11 p.m. — Yard waste fire, near city landfill, 414 Landfill Road; District 4 assisted, no injuries, likely caused by spontaneous combustion, monitored several hours, no structures threatened.