U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Saturday

3:49 p.m. — Vehicle struck sign, sign then struck another vehicle, 1400 block Southeast Newgate Drive.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

1:22 p.m. — Burglary at storage unit, 00 block Lake Road, Burbank.

1:17 p.m. — Weapon brandished during “road rage,” Taumarson Road and Sedgwick Court, College Place.

Friday

10:10 p.m. — Intimidation/stalking, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla.

8:31 p.m. — Reckless driving, U.S. Highway 12 and Touchet North Road, Touchet.

Wednesday

12:42 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Poplar Street and Fourth Avenue, Burbank.

Feb. 24

10:30 a.m. — Vehicle tagged, 900 block West Langdon Road, Touchet.

10:27 a.m. — Phone scam, 800 block Sand Pit Road, Touchet.

Feb. 16

1:16 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Fourth Street.

Jan. 4

3:17 p.m. — Burglary, 2400 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Sunday

11:35 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Stateline and Rencken roads, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

9:54 a.m. — Theft, Daniel Court, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

3:02 p.m. — Theft, Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:35 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:21 a.m. — Harassment, Waterman Road, Athena.

9:59 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

6:17 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Highway 204, milepost 11, east of Weston; no injuries, all vehicles towed.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Saturday

3:54 p.m. — Salvador Magana Jr., for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, second-degree stolen property possession, unlawful possession of others’ identification and possessing prescription drugs without a prescription.

1:25 p.m. — Andrew N. Seelig, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Sunday

4:05 p.m. — Ashlee K. Kveton, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia, legend drug possession and obstructing law enforcement.

College Place

Saturday

5:14 p.m. — Joann L. McReynolds, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Umatilla County

Sunday

4:40 p.m. — Tyler R. Richards, for investigation of being a fugitive and failure to appear.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Sunday

7:11 p.m. — Yard waste fire, near city landfill, 414 Landfill Road; District 4 assisted, no injuries, likely caused by spontaneous combustion, monitored several hours, no structures threatened.

