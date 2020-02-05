U-B Emergency Services for 2/5/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

4:30 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue; woman cited.

11:47 a.m. — Orange snow blower stolen, 500 block Wellington Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

7:41 p.m. — Red 1990 Toyota Corolla stolen, 00 block North Columbia Street.

Oregon State Police

Tuesday

5:58 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Highway 334, Athena; no injuries, one vehicle towed, partially blocking, one passenger arrested on warrants.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. — Christopher J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:55 a.m. — Christopher T. Smith, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:45 a.m. — Courtney A. Dunleavy, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Tuesday

6:32 p.m. — Ryan M. Kelty, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession, driving with an invalid license, vehicle theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

3:23 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 12th Avenue and Poplar Street; no hospital transports, no blocking, unknown damages.

