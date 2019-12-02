LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Sunday

1:24 p.m. — Battery chargers stolen off porch in past two days, 100 block Northeast Ash Avenue.

11:14 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Larch Avenue and Whitman Drive; blocking, unknown injuries.

Umatilla County

Saturday

11:31 a.m. — Trespassing, Smith Frozen Foods Inc., 101 E. Depot St., Weston.

9:56 a.m. — Hit-and-run, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

8:08 p.m. — Jeffrey T. Bradshaw, for investigation of harassment and second-degree unlawful weapons possession.

College Place

Saturday

11:33 p.m. — Kayla S. Martin, for investigation of second-degree theft.

Washington State Patrol

Sunday

6:26 p.m. — Rodrigo Osorio-Rodriguez, for investigation of DUI.

Saturday

5:05 p.m. — Justice E. Fertich-Beck, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

10 p.m. — Cody L. Farrens, for investigation of probation violation and two counts failure to appear.

Oregon State Police

Sunday

4:06 p.m. — Pickup truck with trailer crashed into embankment along Highway 204, 22 miles east of Weston; no injuries; truck towed from scene.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:26 a.m. — Vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12 and Clinton Street; no transports, unknown damages, canceled on route.

9:11 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Highway 12, about 3 miles west of Dixie; no transports, unknown damages.

Saturday

10:08 a.m. — Fire in prison cell likely from hot plate, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.; no injuries, out on arrival, unknown if intentional.

College Place

Sunday

5 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, state Route 125 and Meadowbrook Street; no transports, unknown damages.

