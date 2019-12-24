LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
12:06 a.m. — Assault, 500 block South Third Avenue.
Sunday
10:01 a.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
Saturday
11:38 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block Wellington Avenue.
2:46 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
Friday
7:21 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Union Street.
3:37 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 700 block Sprague Avenue.
2:17 p.m. — Purse stolen from vehicle, credit cards used, 600 block South Ninth Avenue.
11:35 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, SEATech, 525 Campus Loop.
10:16 a.m. — Package stolen from porch, 800 block Hobson Street.
Thursday
6:16 a.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 100 block East Main Street.
Wednesday
1:30 p.m. — Robbery, 00 block East Main Street.
12 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Palouse Street.
Dec. 17
9:39 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
5:19 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block South Third Avenue.
Dec. 16
1:42 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 00 block East Main Street.
Dec. 12
10:36 a.m. — Fraud, 1600 block Portland Avenue.
Dec. 11
11:45 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Ninth Avenue and Elm Street.
4:55 p.m. — Graffiti, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.
Dec. 7
9:12 p.m. — Assault, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
College Place
Today
7:24 a.m. — Hit-and-run involving parked vehicle, 1000 block Southwest Bade Avenue.
Monday
12:59 p.m. — Large chair stolen from porch overnight, 600 block Southeast Whimbrel Loop.
10:01 a.m.— Items stolen from work vehicle, 400 block Southeast Date Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
3:01 p.m. — Graffiti on mailboxes, 100 block Raspberry Loop.
Umatilla County
Monday
4:07 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Southeast Ninth Street, Milton-Freewater.
8:13 a.m. — Burglary, East Main Street, Weston.
7:15 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Rd., Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
12:01 p.m. — David Campos, for investigation of harassment-threats to kill and first-degree robbery.
Washington State Patrol
Monday
8:25 p.m. — Jason M. Tait, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Department of Corrections
Monday
10:05 a.m. — Christopher J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:30 a.m. — Vernon L. Denison, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
2:42 a.m. — Katherine E. Setzer, for investigation of unlawful meth possession and felony parole violation.