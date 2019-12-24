U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

12:06 a.m. — Assault, 500 block South Third Avenue.

Sunday

10:01 a.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.

Saturday

11:38 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block Wellington Avenue.

2:46 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.

Friday

7:21 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Union Street.

3:37 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 700 block Sprague Avenue.

2:17 p.m. — Purse stolen from vehicle, credit cards used, 600 block South Ninth Avenue.

11:35 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, SEATech, 525 Campus Loop.

10:16 a.m. — Package stolen from porch, 800 block Hobson Street.

Thursday

6:16 a.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 100 block East Main Street.

Wednesday

1:30 p.m. — Robbery, 00 block East Main Street.

12 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Palouse Street.

Dec. 17

9:39 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

5:19 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block South Third Avenue.

Dec. 16

1:42 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 00 block East Main Street.

Dec. 12

10:36 a.m. — Fraud, 1600 block Portland Avenue.

Dec. 11

11:45 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Ninth Avenue and Elm Street.

4:55 p.m. — Graffiti, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.

Dec. 7

9:12 p.m. — Assault, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

College Place

Today

7:24 a.m. — Hit-and-run involving parked vehicle, 1000 block Southwest Bade Avenue.

Monday

12:59 p.m. — Large chair stolen from porch overnight, 600 block Southeast Whimbrel Loop.

10:01 a.m.— Items stolen from work vehicle, 400 block Southeast Date Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

3:01 p.m. — Graffiti on mailboxes, 100 block Raspberry Loop.

Umatilla County

Monday

4:07 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Southeast Ninth Street, Milton-Freewater.

8:13 a.m. — Burglary, East Main Street, Weston.

7:15 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Rd., Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

12:01 p.m. — David Campos, for investigation of harassment-threats to kill and first-degree robbery.

Washington State Patrol

Monday

8:25 p.m. — Jason M. Tait, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

Department of Corrections

Monday

10:05 a.m. — Christopher J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:30 a.m. — Vernon L. Denison, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

2:42 a.m. — Katherine E. Setzer, for investigation of unlawful meth possession and felony parole violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.