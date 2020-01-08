LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:16 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 600 block South Palouse Street.
5:21 a.m. — Theft, 00 block East Chestnut Street.
Monday
6:49 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Grape Street.
5:03 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, YMCA, 340 S. Park St.
4:50 p.m. — Two credit cards used fraudulently in December, 700 block Ankeny Street.
1:23 p.m. — Tools stolen, 00 block East Cherry Street.
10:50 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1400 block East Alder Street.
8:37 a.m. — Concrete curbing damaged Friday night, 100 block Avery Street.
7:51 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Chase Avenue.
7:37 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block East Main Street.
Dec. 29
1:52 a.m. — Trespassing, assault, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue; woman arrested.
College Place
Tuesday
11:10 a.m. — Package theft, 200 block Southeast Deccio Road.
Walla Walla County
Monday
12:36 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, U.S. Highway 12 and Columbia Way, Wallula.
Dec. 24
4 p.m. — Officers assaulted, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
2:37 p.m. — Mail stolen within last two weeks, 100 block Springdale Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
9:05 a.m. — Trespassing, South Washington Street, Weston.
8:36 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton Farm, 83753 Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:55 p.m. — Raul Melgar Moreno, for investigation of DOC violation, stolen vehicle possession and using drug paraphernalia.
11:35 a.m. — Thomas S. Lytle, for investigation of controlled substance possession and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
12:06 p.m. — Jesse D. Forss, for investigation of DOC violation.