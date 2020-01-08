U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:16 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 600 block South Palouse Street.

5:21 a.m. — Theft, 00 block East Chestnut Street.

Monday

6:49 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Grape Street.

5:03 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, YMCA, 340 S. Park St.

4:50 p.m. — Two credit cards used fraudulently in December, 700 block Ankeny Street.

1:23 p.m. — Tools stolen, 00 block East Cherry Street.

10:50 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1400 block East Alder Street.

8:37 a.m. — Concrete curbing damaged Friday night, 100 block Avery Street.

7:51 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Chase Avenue.

7:37 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block East Main Street.

Dec. 29

1:52 a.m. — Trespassing, assault, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue; woman arrested.

College Place

Tuesday

11:10 a.m. — Package theft, 200 block Southeast Deccio Road.

Walla Walla County

Monday

12:36 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, U.S. Highway 12 and Columbia Way, Wallula.

Dec. 24

4 p.m. — Officers assaulted, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.

2:37 p.m. — Mail stolen within last two weeks, 100 block Springdale Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

9:05 a.m. — Trespassing, South Washington Street, Weston.

8:36 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton Farm, 83753 Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:55 p.m. — Raul Melgar Moreno, for investigation of DOC violation, stolen vehicle possession and using drug paraphernalia.

11:35 a.m. — Thomas S. Lytle, for investigation of controlled substance possession and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

12:06 p.m. — Jesse D. Forss, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.