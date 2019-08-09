Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
11:38 a.m. — Explosive device used to blow up plastic urinal inside portable toilet at Murr Sports Park on Abbott Road.
8:20 p.m. — Officers broke window of car in 600 block of North 11th Avenue to extract an infant from hot vehicle.
Wednesday
8:17 a.m. — Numerous tools stolen from bed of pickup in 600 block Juniper Street.
10:15 a.m. — Picture taken off wall and broken at the Denny building on Alder Street.
5:51 p.m. — Cellphone and $50 cash reported taken from residence in 100 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
College Place
today
6:22 a.m. — Plants stolen and vinyl fence damaged, 200 block of Northeast Larch Avenue.
Umatilla County
Thursday
1:48 p.m. — Fraud/forgery reported on Ginger Lane in Weston.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
4:16 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered along state Route 124.
Thursday
6:30 a.m. — Theft of gas can, 9600 block of U.S. Highway 12.
arrests
Walla Walla
Thursday
9:05 p.m. — Dylon J. Ridenour, for investigation of second-degree rape, stalking-domestic violence, no-contact order/protection order assault violation, and no-contact/protection order violation-domestic violence.
6:45 p.m. — Jazrale L. Ruston, for investigation of vehicle theft.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
1:55 a.m. — Joshua J. Anderson, for investigation of post-prison supervision violation.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
3:47 p.m. — Edgar C. Gomez, for investigation of DOC violation.
fire runs
Fire District 2
Thursday
2:48 p.m. — Wheat fire reported at Miller Road and Lower Waitsburg Road. Responders reported about 10 acres of standing grain burning with fire spreading rapidly. Mutual aid dispatched from Fire District 3, Fire District 1, Fire District 7 and Fire District 4.