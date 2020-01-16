U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1:14 p.m. — Graffiti, Lincoln High School, 421 S. Fourth Ave.; suspect juvenile identified.

9:29 a.m. — Fuel stolen, 2800 block Melrose Street.

Sunday

11:56 am. — Harassment/threats, 300 block East Chestnut Street.

11:25 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Howard and Stone streets; person arrested.

Jan. 4

10:36 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 00 block North Third Avenue.

College Place

Wednesday

2:03 p.m. — Items taken from vehicle overnight, 400 block Southwest Davis Avenue.

12:48 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Third Street and Birch Avenue; no injuries, blocking, unknown damages.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

7:25 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Lower Dry Creek and York roads, Milton-Freewater.

12:13 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 204 and Winn Road, Weston.

7:59 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Banister and Schrimpf roads, Weston.

Oregon State Police

Wednesday

8:41 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, Highway11, milepost 23, south of Milton-Freewater; no injuries, vehicle towed.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

1:25 p.m. — Patricia Rossi, for investigation of DUI, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

5:10 p.m. — James E. May, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Milton-Freewater Rural FD

Tuesday

10:07 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 11, milepost 33; no injuries, unknown damages.

10:45 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 11, milepost 35; three taken to hospital, unknown damages.

