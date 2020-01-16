LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:14 p.m. — Graffiti, Lincoln High School, 421 S. Fourth Ave.; suspect juvenile identified.
9:29 a.m. — Fuel stolen, 2800 block Melrose Street.
Sunday
11:56 am. — Harassment/threats, 300 block East Chestnut Street.
11:25 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Howard and Stone streets; person arrested.
Jan. 4
10:36 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 00 block North Third Avenue.
College Place
Wednesday
2:03 p.m. — Items taken from vehicle overnight, 400 block Southwest Davis Avenue.
12:48 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Third Street and Birch Avenue; no injuries, blocking, unknown damages.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
7:25 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Lower Dry Creek and York roads, Milton-Freewater.
12:13 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 204 and Winn Road, Weston.
7:59 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Banister and Schrimpf roads, Weston.
Oregon State Police
Wednesday
8:41 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, Highway11, milepost 23, south of Milton-Freewater; no injuries, vehicle towed.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
1:25 p.m. — Patricia Rossi, for investigation of DUI, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
5:10 p.m. — James E. May, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Milton-Freewater Rural FD
Tuesday
10:07 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 11, milepost 33; no injuries, unknown damages.
10:45 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 11, milepost 35; three taken to hospital, unknown damages.