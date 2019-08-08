Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:37 a.m. — Lawn mower stolen, 200 block North Madison Street.
10:08 a.m. — Graffiti on sidewalks, bridge, 100 block West Morton Street.
6:26 a.m. — Burglary, Livit Coffee Co., 1509 E. Isaacs Ave.
2:48 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Eagan Street.
Monday
10:49 a.m. — Credit card fraud, 800 block East Sumach Street.
9:20 a.m. — Identity theft, 00 block 600 block West Main Street.
Sunday
6:07 p.m. — Assault, 600 block Ash Street.
9:08 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
12:43 a.m. — Window broken, Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.
Saturday
5:30 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block West Chestnut Street.
12:21 p.m. — Graffiti, 1600 block West Rose Street.
12:14 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 700 block Carrie Avenue.
9:30 a.m. — Two coolers stolen from pickup, 1600 block Melrose Street.
9:13 a.m. — Man harassed postal carrier, storing property on planting strip, 200 block West Birch Street.
8:16 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 1900 block J Street.
Friday
3:47 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Cayuse Street.
1:49 p.m. — Toyota pickup’s catalytic converter stolen, 600 block North Wilbur Avenue.
10:38 a.m. — Credit card fraud, 00 block North Third Avenue.
8:56 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1200 block Jewel Lane.
8:24 a.m. — Front glass broken, safe, cash stolen, Fast Eddy’s, 600 W. Main St.
Aug. 1
8:15 p.m. — Assault, 400 block North Fifth Avenue.
4:06 p.m.— Drugs/narcotics, 1600 block Plaza Way, man arrested.
3:45 p.m. — Transient threw knife at another transient, 200 block West Birch Street.
3:07 p.m. — Inmate assaulted officer, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
12:12 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block East Chestnut Street.
11:56 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block North 12th Avenue.
12:28 a.m. — Two juveniles found with alcohol, Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St.
July 31
10:35 p.m. — Home’s window smashed, outside spray-painted, 1100 block West Cherry Street.
10:01 p.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Plaza Way, man arrested.
12:17 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 400 block Maple Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
12:23 p.m. — Fraudulent Verizon account opened, 1000 block Wallula Avenue, Walla Walla.
arrests
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
12:41 p.m. — Curtis L. Thompson, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:28 a.m. — Richard E. Cornwell III, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Columbia County
Fire District 3
Wednesday
12 p.m. — Small combine fire, Rose Gulch Road; no other damage.
Tuesday
11 a.m. and 6 p.m. — Small combine fires, Dustin Hollow Road and Harding Grade Road; no other damage.