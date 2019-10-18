Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla Police
Wednesday
8:40 a.m. — Arson in apartment on Woodland Avenue.
8:18 a.m. — Locks cut off vacuum machines at 702 W. Main St.
12:43 a.m. — Vehicle prowl in the 400 block of East Sumach Street.
Milton-Freewater Police
Thursday
7:37 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision at East Broadway and North Elizabeth streets. The driver who hit a car reported the collision; the driver of the hit vehicle left the scene.