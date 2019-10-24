LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Wednesday
3:55 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ash Avenue and Whitman Drive; no injuries, not blocking.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
1:51 p.m. — Theft, East Washington Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
5:28 p.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
11:08 p.m. — Julie A. Matthews, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of DOC violation.
8:04 a.m. — Jaden L. Bell, for investigation of DUI.
Other Agencies
Wednesday
9:38 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla Fire Department
Wednesday
2:24 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue; no hospital transports, not blocking.
7:58 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 355, south of Waitsburg; cancelled in route.
Columbia-Walla Walla Co. Fire Dist 2
Wednesday
3:23 p.m. — Semi-tractor trailer collided with truck, U.S. Highway 12, just south of Waitsburg; Columbia County Fire District 3 also responded, no hospital transports, traffic blocked intermittently about four hours.