LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Wednesday

3:55 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ash Avenue and Whitman Drive; no injuries, not blocking.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

1:51 p.m. — Theft, East Washington Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

5:28 p.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Wednesday

11:08 p.m. — Julie A. Matthews, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

5 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of DOC violation.

8:04 a.m. — Jaden L. Bell, for investigation of DUI.

Other Agencies

Wednesday

9:38 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla Fire Department

Wednesday

2:24 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue; no hospital transports, not blocking.

7:58 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 355, south of Waitsburg; cancelled in route.

Columbia-Walla Walla Co. Fire Dist 2

Wednesday

3:23 p.m. — Semi-tractor trailer collided with truck, U.S. Highway 12, just south of Waitsburg; Columbia County Fire District 3 also responded, no hospital transports, traffic blocked intermittently about four hours.

