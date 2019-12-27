LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:15 a.m. — Two unlocked vehicles were entered overnight and items were taken, North Touchet Street and East Sumach Street
1:32 a.m. — Assault, victim allegedly received a gun shot wound to her outer right hip area, 400 block West Poplar Street.
Tuesday
8:46 p.m. — Christmas decorations stolen from a yard, 1300 block South Fourth Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
7:15 p.m. — Slashed tires, 10 block North Columbia Street.
12:27 p.m. — Graffiti, 700 block South Main Street.
10:07 a.m. — Graffiti, 800 block South Main Street.
3:31 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block North Main Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:28 p.m. — Burglary, North Washington Street and West Main Street, Weston.
9:56 p.m. — DUII, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
4:06 p.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Thursday
5:29 p.m. — Anthony Richards, for investigation of second-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct for allegedly trying to start a fight with a couple of managers at Super One Foods, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
6:23 p.m.— Demi R. Kveton, for investigation of a DOC violation.