LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:15 a.m. — Two unlocked vehicles were entered overnight and items were taken, North Touchet Street and East Sumach Street

1:32 a.m. — Assault, victim allegedly received a gun shot wound to her outer right hip area, 400 block West Poplar Street.

Tuesday

8:46 p.m. — Christmas decorations stolen from a yard, 1300 block South Fourth Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

7:15 p.m. — Slashed tires, 10 block North Columbia Street.

12:27 p.m. — Graffiti, 700 block South Main Street.

10:07 a.m. — Graffiti, 800 block South Main Street.

3:31 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block North Main Street.

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:28 p.m. — Burglary, North Washington Street and West Main Street, Weston.

9:56 p.m. — DUII, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

4:06 p.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Thursday

5:29 p.m. — Anthony Richards, for investigation of second-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct for allegedly trying to start a fight with a couple of managers at Super One Foods, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

6:23 p.m.— Demi R. Kveton, for investigation of a DOC violation.

