Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
7:47 p.m. — Theft, 500 block North Sixth Avenue.
4:50 p.m. — Vehicle spray-painted blue during weekend, 1800 block East Alder Street.
3:04 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1100 block Isaacs Avenue.
Sunday
9:50 p.m. — Door damaged, 500 block Chase Avenue.
1:54 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block South Ninth Avenue, person arrested.
8:21 a.m. — Death investigation, 500 block Washington Street.
Saturday
6:52 p.m. — Chainsaw stolen from storage shed, 1200 block Alvarado Terrace.
6:46 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 800 block South Third Avenue.
11:19 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1800 block East Alder Street.
10:24 a.m. — Hit-and-run overnight, 1000 block Pomona Street.
9:48 a.m. — Vehicle entered without permission overnight, 00 block South Clinton Street.
8:41 a.m. — Graffiti, 400 block North Second Avenue.
7:22 a.m. — Graffiti, 00 block South Division Street.
6:53 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block East Alder Street.
Friday
7:03 p.m. — Theft, 600 block East Chestnut Street.
5:19 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, Whitman College.
3:40 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block East Sumach Street.
6:59 a.m. — Graffiti, 700 block East Alder Street.
Thursday
11:41 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, Marcy’s Bar & Lounge, 35 Colville St.
Sept. 12
1:20 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
Sept. 8
10:34 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1700 block East Alder Street, three juveniles arrested.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
8:07 a.m. — Window shot, 300 block North Columbia Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
4:56 p.m. — Theft, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
2:10 p.m. — Burglary, Schubert Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
1:03 p.m. — Efren Zuno, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Monday
12:51 p.m. — Maksim I. Chinikaylo, for investigation of malicious harassment.
Washington State Department of Corrections
Monday
3 p.m. — Daisy J. Hordeyczuk, for investigation of DOC violation.
2:55 p.m. — Richard T. Berglund, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Monday
5:02 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Poplar Street and Second Avenue; blocking, man taken to hospital.
2:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, University Street and Bellevue Avenue; blocking, no transports.