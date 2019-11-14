LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

10:44 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 1600 block Plaza Way.

Sunday

9:05 p.m. — Animal stolen, 100 block West Chestnut Street.

Nov. 2

5:53 p.m. — Medication stolen, 1800 block Woodmere Loop.

Sept. 25

8:24 a.m. — Wallet stolen from vehicle, Park Street and Boyer Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Oct. 28

12:47 — Drugs/narcotics, Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

9:13 a.m. — House egged overnight, 600 block College Street.

8:30 a.m. — Vehicle egged overnight, 00 block Southwest Ninth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

3:03 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Steen Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

12 p.m. — Assault, South Water Street, Weston.

Tuesday

11:01 a.m. — Trespassing, McLoughlin High School, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.

10:19 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Athena City Hall, 215 W. Third St., Athena.

Oregon State Police

Wednesday

3:21 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Steen Road, near Milton-Freewater; vehicle towed, unknown injury.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

2:20 a.m. — Harold W. Clarys, for investigation of more than two no-contact order violation convictions.

College Place

Wednesday

7:17 p.m. — Raul Acosta, for investigation of second-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

5:10 p.m. — Edgar Castaneda Gomez, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:39 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.

Tuesday

10:52 a.m. — Charles T. Chambers for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:58 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Palouse and Chestnut streets; no injuries and not blocking.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

