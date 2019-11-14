LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
10:44 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 1600 block Plaza Way.
Sunday
9:05 p.m. — Animal stolen, 100 block West Chestnut Street.
Nov. 2
5:53 p.m. — Medication stolen, 1800 block Woodmere Loop.
Sept. 25
8:24 a.m. — Wallet stolen from vehicle, Park Street and Boyer Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Oct. 28
12:47 — Drugs/narcotics, Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
9:13 a.m. — House egged overnight, 600 block College Street.
8:30 a.m. — Vehicle egged overnight, 00 block Southwest Ninth Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
3:03 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Steen Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
12 p.m. — Assault, South Water Street, Weston.
Tuesday
11:01 a.m. — Trespassing, McLoughlin High School, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
10:19 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Athena City Hall, 215 W. Third St., Athena.
Oregon State Police
Wednesday
3:21 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Steen Road, near Milton-Freewater; vehicle towed, unknown injury.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
2:20 a.m. — Harold W. Clarys, for investigation of more than two no-contact order violation convictions.
College Place
Wednesday
7:17 p.m. — Raul Acosta, for investigation of second-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
5:10 p.m. — Edgar Castaneda Gomez, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:39 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.
Tuesday
10:52 a.m. — Charles T. Chambers for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:58 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Palouse and Chestnut streets; no injuries and not blocking.