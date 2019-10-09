Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
5:34 p.m. — Hit-and-run of a 2007 BMW within the last few days, unknown location.
2:13 p.m. — Theft of 1995 gray Honda Civic between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 400 block North Columbia Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
4:53 p.m. — Burglary, West Garfield Street, Athena.
9:20 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Ernest Lane, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
10:55 p.m. — Assault, 1900 block Pleasant Street, Walla
Walla.
Thursday
2:56 p.m. — Two people had SSI debit cards stolen, 700 block North B Street, Prescott.
Sept. 24
3:21 p.m. — Ladder stolen, 3700 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
5:15 p.m. — Cisco A. Gonzalez, for investigation of second-degree unlawful firearm possession and using drug paraphernalia.
2:37 p.m. — Jimi T. Ward, for investigation of first-degree theft.