Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process. 

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

6:10 p.m. — Ford Taurus stolen overnight, 12th Avenue and Rose Street. 

Wednesday

4:34 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 100 block Thorne Street. 

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

6:21 p.m. — Graffiti on vinyl fence, 00 block Huckleberry Loop. 

8:38 a.m. — Ruger .22 caliber pistol stolen, 1000 block Northeast Fourth Avenue. 

College Place

Today

7:46 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle overnight, 100 block Southwest Street. 

Umatilla County

Thursday

2:06 p.m. — Trespassing, Stateline Road, Miton-Freewater. 

12:28 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater. 

Walla Walla County

Thursday

3:57 p.m. — Debit card stolen, 1700 block Bryant Avenue. 

Wednesday

8:32 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block East Sunset Drive, Burbank.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Thursday

12:24 p.m. — Tyrone A. Mulvaney, for investigation of DOC violation.

College Place

Thursday

4 p.m. — Richard T. Perez, for investigation of controlled substance possession. 

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

11:50 p.m. — William R. Boughers, for investigation of DUII-alcohol.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

7:48 p.m. — Heather L. Headley, for investigation of DOC violation. 

4:10 p.m. — Christopher R. Camus, for investigation of DOC violation. 

1:55 p.m. — Jon P. Saunders, for investigation of DOC violation.

