Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
6:10 p.m. — Ford Taurus stolen overnight, 12th Avenue and Rose Street.
Wednesday
4:34 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 100 block Thorne Street.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
6:21 p.m. — Graffiti on vinyl fence, 00 block Huckleberry Loop.
8:38 a.m. — Ruger .22 caliber pistol stolen, 1000 block Northeast Fourth Avenue.
College Place
Today
7:46 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle overnight, 100 block Southwest Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
2:06 p.m. — Trespassing, Stateline Road, Miton-Freewater.
12:28 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
3:57 p.m. — Debit card stolen, 1700 block Bryant Avenue.
Wednesday
8:32 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block East Sunset Drive, Burbank.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:24 p.m. — Tyrone A. Mulvaney, for investigation of DOC violation.
College Place
Thursday
4 p.m. — Richard T. Perez, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
11:50 p.m. — William R. Boughers, for investigation of DUII-alcohol.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
7:48 p.m. — Heather L. Headley, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:10 p.m. — Christopher R. Camus, for investigation of DOC violation.
1:55 p.m. — Jon P. Saunders, for investigation of DOC violation.