LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:27 p.m. — Burglary, Platt Electric Supply, 415 W. Main St.
3:14 p.m. — Fraud, 1400 block West Wilbur Street.
11:55 a.m. — Graffiti, 100 block West Alder Street.
8:38 a.m. — Surveillance camera stolen during weekend, U.S. Bank Branch, 22 E. Alder St.
Monday
2:01 p.m. — U-Haul damaged from attempted fuel theft, 2800 block Melrose Street.
9:01 a.m. — Graffiti on white chain link fence, 600 block West Birch Street.
Walla Walla County
Feb. 1
11:52 a.m. — Money stolen, Pierce’s Green Valley, 24676 W. Highway 12, Touchet.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
3:54 a.m. — Benjamin R. Carroll, for investigation of vehicle theft, injury hit-and-run and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Wednesday
9:11 p.m. — Lisa C. Korte, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
8:46 p.m. — Mitchell D. Seymer, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, second-degree stolen property possession and using drug paraphernalia.
8:15 a.m. — Angela M. Sargent, for investigation of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, controlled substance possession, intimidating a witness, and altering marks on a firearm.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
7:14 p.m. — Dane M. Forss, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:40 a.m. — Melanie R. Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:39 a.m. — Jesse D. Forss, for investigation of DOC violation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
11:20 p.m. — Darold W. Smith Jr., for investigation of unauthorized vehicle use, unauthorized vehicle entry, stolen vehicle possession and meth possession.
11:20 p.m. — Marcos Diaz, for investigation of felony probation violation and failure to appear.
3:25 p.m. — Nicholas W. Sircin, for investigation of being a fugitive.
2:50 p.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Oregon State Police
Wednesday
2:55 p.m. — Alan E. Reeves, for investigation of DUII.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
1:14 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, 500 block East Oak Street; no hospital transports.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Wednesday
7:59 a.m. — Structure fire, 615 SW Sixth St., College Place; fire contained to bathroom and part of bedroom, caused by candle igniting foam substance. Called in by passerby who saw smoke from eaves, no one home and no injuries, College Place Fire Department assisted.