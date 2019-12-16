LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Dec. 10
3:03 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Partridge Lane.
College Place
Sunday
10:30 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, non-injury, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard and State Route 125.
Saturday
2:10 p.m. — Malicious mischief, motorhome windows were damaged and tires were slashed, 600 block Southeast Birch Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
11:48 a.m. — Accident, vehicle ran into a fence, Highway 339.
Friday
8:12 a.m. — Theft, Highway 339.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday
3:30 p.m. — Hit and run, Highway 204, Weston.
9:12 a.m. — Theft, Giger Lane, Weston.
12:53 p.m. — Theft, Centerville Mini Storage, East Main Street, Athena.
Arrests
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
2:01 a.m. — Stacia E. Simmons, of Walla Walla, for investigation of being a fugitive.
12:27 a.m. — Adam W. Stilson, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Saturday
2:11 p.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Walla Walla
Saturday
12:00 a.m. — David Zequeira, for investigation of a DUI, attempting to elude a police vehicle, obstruction of an officer and resisting arrest.