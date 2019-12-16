Emergency Vehicle Lights
Walla Walla County

Dec. 10

3:03 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Partridge Lane.

College Place

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, non-injury, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard and State Route 125.

Saturday

2:10 p.m. — Malicious mischief, motorhome windows were damaged and tires were slashed, 600 block Southeast Birch Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

11:48 a.m. — Accident, vehicle ran into a fence, Highway 339.

Friday

8:12 a.m. — Theft, Highway 339.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

3:30 p.m. — Hit and run, Highway 204, Weston.

9:12 a.m. — Theft, Giger Lane, Weston.

12:53 p.m. — Theft, Centerville Mini Storage, East Main Street, Athena.

Arrests

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

2:01 a.m. — Stacia E. Simmons, of Walla Walla, for investigation of being a fugitive.

12:27 a.m. — Adam W. Stilson, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Saturday

2:11 p.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Walla Walla

Saturday

12:00 a.m. — David Zequeira, for investigation of a DUI, attempting to elude a police vehicle, obstruction of an officer and resisting arrest.