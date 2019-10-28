ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Saturday

8:27 p.m. — Felipe Madrigal Ledezma, for investigation of DOC violation.

6:41 p.m. — Samuel J. Flowers, for investigation of first-degree child molestation and second-degree incest.

12:17 a.m. — Ricky J. Palomino, for investigation of first-degree unlawful firearm possession, stolen firearm possession, and using drug paraphernalia.

College Place

Today

5:11 a.m. — Jamie L. Jensen, for investigation of second-degree burglary, controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia, and third-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Saturday

2:30 p.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of DOC violation.

Friday

2:52 p.m. — Michael A. Pritchard, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

3:30 p.m. — Jonathan L. McDonald, for investigation of felony parole violation.

Umatilla County

Sunday

9:13 p.m. — Ernie B. Oxinio, for investigation of felony probation violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.