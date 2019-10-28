ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Saturday
8:27 p.m. — Felipe Madrigal Ledezma, for investigation of DOC violation.
6:41 p.m. — Samuel J. Flowers, for investigation of first-degree child molestation and second-degree incest.
12:17 a.m. — Ricky J. Palomino, for investigation of first-degree unlawful firearm possession, stolen firearm possession, and using drug paraphernalia.
College Place
Today
5:11 a.m. — Jamie L. Jensen, for investigation of second-degree burglary, controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia, and third-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Saturday
2:30 p.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of DOC violation.
Friday
2:52 p.m. — Michael A. Pritchard, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
3:30 p.m. — Jonathan L. McDonald, for investigation of felony parole violation.
Umatilla County
Sunday
9:13 p.m. — Ernie B. Oxinio, for investigation of felony probation violation.