Emergency Services - 12/10/19

LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
1:26 a.m. — Man and woman passed out from meth, Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.; both arrested.
12:38 a.m. — Assault, 200 block Brock Street.
Sunday
9:39 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Seventh Avenue and Poplar Street.
12:29 p.m. — Home’s window damaged with BB pellet sometime Thursday night, 00 block North Roosevelt Street.
12 p.m. — Window shot with BBs, 1200 block East Alder Street.
Saturday
3:55 p.m. — Attempted mailing of marijuana, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
3:08 p.m. — Vehicle damaged overnight, 300 block North Division Street.
Friday
8:37 p.m. — Inflatable Christmas bear stolen from yard, 500 block Sycamore Street.
6:10 p.m. — Vehicle’s window smashed, items stolen, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.
2:20 p.m. — Package stolen from porch, 1100 block Boyer Avenue.
8:19 a.m. — Graffiti, Fort Walla Walla, Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 N.E. Myra Rd.
2:32 a.m. — Trespassing/theft, 200 block South Tausick Way.
2:15 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block South Second Avenue.
1:59 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Trimble Road, man arrested.
12:34 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 400 block West Main Street.
Thursday
7:56 p.m. — Theft, 300 block South Ninth Avenue, man arrested.
4:49 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1100 block South Second Avenue.
Wednesday
4:09 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Balm Street.
1:26 p.m. — Burglary, 1000 block St. John Street.
Dec. 3
11:57 a.m. — Assault, 400 block West Cherry Street.
Dec. 1
3:47 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1100 block West Cherry Street.
Nov. 7
10:46 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 100 block North Pettybone Street, Waitsburg.
College Place
Monday
3:06 p.m. — Rented U-Haul not returned, 300 block North College Avenue.
12:15 p.m. — Graffiti on pedestrian bridge, 800 block Southeast Larch Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Nov. 30
2:20 p.m. — Obstructing/false statements, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Street, College Place.
Umatilla County
Monday
11:04 a.m. — Theft, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Monday
12:44 p.m. — Courtney A. Dunleavy, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:30 p.m. — Felipe Madrigal Ledezma, for investigation of DOC violation and controlled substance possession.
10:15 a.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Monday
7:48 p.m. — Troy J. Miller, for investigation of second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
2:08 p.m. — Telecommunication line hanging from pole, Wellington and Isaacs avenues; no injuries or public hazard; unknown damages.