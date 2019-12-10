You are the owner of this article.
Emergency Services - 12/10/19

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

1:26 a.m. — Man and woman passed out from meth, Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.; both arrested.

12:38 a.m. — Assault, 200 block Brock Street.

Sunday

9:39 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Seventh Avenue and Poplar Street.

12:29 p.m. — Home’s window damaged with BB pellet sometime Thursday night, 00 block North Roosevelt Street.

12 p.m. — Window shot with BBs, 1200 block East Alder Street.

Saturday

3:55 p.m. — Attempted mailing of marijuana, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.

3:08 p.m. — Vehicle damaged overnight, 300 block North Division Street.

Friday

8:37 p.m. — Inflatable Christmas bear stolen from yard, 500 block Sycamore Street.

6:10 p.m. — Vehicle’s window smashed, items stolen, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.

2:20 p.m. — Package stolen from porch, 1100 block Boyer Avenue.

8:19 a.m. — Graffiti, Fort Walla Walla, Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 N.E. Myra Rd.

2:32 a.m. — Trespassing/theft, 200 block South Tausick Way.

2:15 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block South Second Avenue.

1:59 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Trimble Road, man arrested.

12:34 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 400 block West Main Street.

Thursday

7:56 p.m. — Theft, 300 block South Ninth Avenue, man arrested.

4:49 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1100 block South Second Avenue.

Wednesday

4:09 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Balm Street.

1:26 p.m. — Burglary, 1000 block St. John Street.

Dec. 3

11:57 a.m. — Assault, 400 block West Cherry Street.

Dec. 1

3:47 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1100 block West Cherry Street.

Nov. 7

10:46 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 100 block North Pettybone Street, Waitsburg.

College Place

Monday

3:06 p.m. — Rented U-Haul not returned, 300 block North College Avenue.

12:15 p.m. — Graffiti on pedestrian bridge, 800 block Southeast Larch Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Nov. 30

2:20 p.m. — Obstructing/false statements, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Street, College Place.

Umatilla County

Monday

11:04 a.m. — Theft, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Monday

12:44 p.m. — Courtney A. Dunleavy, for investigation of DOC violation.

12:30 p.m. — Felipe Madrigal Ledezma, for investigation of DOC violation and controlled substance possession.

10:15 a.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.

Columbia County

Monday

7:48 p.m. — Troy J. Miller, for investigation of second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

2:08 p.m. — Telecommunication line hanging from pole, Wellington and Isaacs avenues; no injuries or public hazard; unknown damages.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.